Video: Danny MacAskilll Tries to Break a Phone & Laptop in Edinburgh

Street trials and mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill loves listening to music on his phone as he performs tricks on his bike. With his phone stored in a pocket, it often ends up flying out, so it’s no surprise that Danny has been a fan of London-based tech accessory brand Mous for years now. His last four cases have been from Mous, and for good reason; the extreme protection can be relied on to keep his phone in one piece when it falls out. Danny and the brand’s creative and product teams put their heads together to come up with all sorts of exciting stunts to launch their partnership and give their latest products the ultimate test. They wanted to show just how protective and how functional Mous products are with the most extreme of real-life testing.
|I had so much fun getting creative in Edinburgh with the Mous team. We’re both extremely passionate about content so it was great to shoot with the in-house brand’s content team and get some epic shots. I’m truly impressed by their authenticity and the lengths they go to rigorously test out their products. I am stoked to have Mous as the perfect partner and I can’t wait to see where the collab goes!—Danny MacAskill
Danny and the Mous team went to Edinburgh where he honed his street trials skills and knows the best riding spots so he was prepared with plenty of ideas. He was also able to point out different places he’d broken his phone while riding before he got his first Mous case.
Their latest product ecosystem, IntraLock™ removes the need for a device to be stored in pocket at all. The IntraLock™ bike mount attaches to the handlebar and the ultra-protective Evolution phone case securely connects to it so riders can keep cycling with and listening to their favourite soundtracks more confidently than ever.
The British brand has a long history of extreme drop testing. They’ve dropped iPhones in their cases from 45ft cranes, 100mph ziplines and even from space. Crazy stunts are at the core of what Mous do and this fits perfectly with Danny, who thrives on pushing his creativity to the limit.
In preparation for the shoot, the Mous team designed and constructed all sorts of contraptions. They built a bridge from 15 back-to-back phones for Danny to ride across and a catapult capable of sending a phone 30ft into the air - Danny couldn’t wait to get on his bike and get testing. Once the shoot was underway, his excitement only grew.
|They really do push their products until they break! I'll never get used to smashing a phone against concrete, however protective I know the case is.—Danny MacAskill
First up, Danny did some target practice from the iconic red telephone boxes in the Royal Mile dropping directly onto several devices protected by Mous cases. He used a MacBook Pro as a ramp to jump a wall and thoroughly tested Mous’ new IntraLock™ bike mount by jumping off railings and riding stairs. Danny was impressed by the secure attachment of the bike mount, and all devices survived without a scratch until they faced the final test, a giant catapult. After four or five extreme launches into the air the phone finally met its match.
Anyway, always a pleasure to see Danny's vids and smiles!
