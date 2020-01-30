Video: Danny Macaskill's Drop & Roll Live at The Edinburgh Festival

In 2009, Edinburgh famously provided Danny MacAskill with the epic backdrop for his breakthrough viral video; “Inspired Bicycles, April 2009.” 10 years on, Danny returned with the Drop and Roll crew for a 22 day, 25 show stint at The Edinburgh Festival for the all-new show “Drop and Roll Live”.
Duncan Shaw warming the crowds up with some technical trials riding.For the first time ever BMX was introduced to the traditionally trials only show. Kriss Kyle and Alex Coleborn made their Drop and Roll debut this year doing what they do best using a custom made transparent halfpipe.
Duncan, Kriss, Henry and Danny just before the first show.
