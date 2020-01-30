Video: Danny Macaskill's Drop & Roll Live at The Edinburgh Festival

Jan 30, 2020
by Duncan Shaw  


In 2009, Edinburgh famously provided Danny MacAskill with the epic backdrop for his breakthrough viral video; “Inspired Bicycles, April 2009.” 10 years on, Danny returned with the Drop and Roll crew for a 22 day, 25 show stint at The Edinburgh Festival for the all-new show “Drop and Roll Live”.

Duncan, Kriss, Henry and Danny just before the first show.

Duncan Shaw warming the crowds up with some technical trials riding.

Not the best place to be having a mechanical!

Ali Clarkson preparing to send the 12ft drop.

For the first time ever BMX was introduced to the traditionally trials only show. Kriss Kyle and Alex Coleborn made their Drop and Roll debut this year doing what they do best using a custom made transparent halfpipe.

Kriss Kyle soaring high!

Alex Coleborn foot jamming on top of the transparent quarter.

Some even brought their own homemade banners to cheer Danny MacAskill on as he tackled the infamous Spikey Fence.

Danny ending the show with a frontflip before the team dished out some prizes from our sponsors to the audience!


Posted In:
Videos Danny Macaskill


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is this proof that he has to film a separate gag reel cause he really does land everything the first time, hence a live show?
  • 1 0
 Rode past the set up in the Meadows most days at work and thought...."I should really go see that thing". Maybe next year.

