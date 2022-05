Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop

Utah local Danny McAtee , known as Danny Mac, has hit the monstrous drop that Brage Vestavik and his team built for last year's Red Bull Rampage, which measures 47 feet vertically. After Brage crashed and injured his arm, that drop has been waiting for any willing takers... and has already found one. We've reached out to Danny with some questions about what was going through his head on that wild send and will update this story when we learn more, but in the meantime, happy watching. Captured by Tylar Furr