Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop

Utah local Danny McAtee, known as Danny Mac, has hit the monstrous drop that Brage Vestavik and his team built for last year's Red Bull Rampage, which measures 47 feet vertically. After Brage crashed and injured his arm, that drop has been waiting for any willing takers... and has already found one. We've reached out to Danny with some questions about what was going through his head on that wild send and will update this story when we learn more, but in the meantime, happy watching. Captured by Tylar Furr.
Maybe he talked to Brage beforehand and had his blessing...
Anyway we should leave that to Brage and Danny to clear up if they want - all we can say is MAD RESPECT to both. Actually to anyone who is even thinking of actually dropping this thing outside of imaginary world
Props to the guy for sending it though, but he should spend a bit more time building his own senders rather than clouting off the back off of other peoples builds.