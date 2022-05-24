Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop

Utah local Danny McAtee, known as Danny Mac, has hit the monstrous drop that Brage Vestavik and his team built for last year's Red Bull Rampage, which measures 47 feet vertically. After Brage crashed and injured his arm, that drop has been waiting for any willing takers... and has already found one. We've reached out to Danny with some questions about what was going through his head on that wild send and will update this story when we learn more, but in the meantime, happy watching. Captured by Tylar Furr.

32 Comments

  • 18 0
 Now, that's a committed drop-in!
  • 15 2
 Brage's drop got robbed
  • 8 0
 Looks like a pretty brutal landing tbh, even without injury, the compression Danny Mac took on impact looks huge. Wonder if a rebuilt landing might help reduce the risks.
  • 2 0
 Yep, brutal. Even by rampage standards that looked painful!
  • 9 0
 Whoa that was crazy! Hope to see him in next redbull rampage!
  • 5 0
 MASSIVE COJONES!!!
  • 2 0
 That landing looks brutal, props to him for keeping it together. Belief in your ability, upper body strength and bike set up are all required along with humongous testes.
  • 3 0
 That hop to pickup off the takeoff was insane!
  • 4 1
 That's D Mac's drop now! Awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 f**kn' metal. ...but why isn't the run out more built out (wouldn't the rest of Brage's line continue afterwards)....seems to just dead end into the hill.
  • 2 0
 Is this Ronnie Macs brother?
  • 1 0
 He landed it front wheel up, Josh Bender style! …but he didn’t have to go to the hospital afterwards.
  • 2 0
 Does he have no shirt on?
  • 2 0
 Mental
  • 1 0
 INSANE. Bummer that there are no other angles of this.
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for his parachute to deploy!
  • 1 0
 I see the ER in his future!
  • 1 0
 Respect!!!
  • 1 0
 HOLY SH1T!
  • 1 0
 frekin legend
  • 1 0
 Wow
  • 1 0
 That doesn't look safe.
  • 1 0
 If there isn't an account named 'your mom' that just chimes in about 'wearing your helmet' and 'crazy kids', there needs to be one.
Below threshold threads are hidden





