Video: Dark Horse Freeride Highlights 2022
Oct 4, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
4 Comments
The Dark Horse Invitational lasted 4 days where the ladies got to session the course and additional riding around Revelstoke, British Columbia. Check out all the action from the finals where the riders were throwing their best tricks.
Posted In:
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Dark Horse
PBWMN
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
p1ne
(22 mins ago)
Rad! Revy is a sweet place to have any event and the weather this year has been unbelievably good. Looks like it was a great time with some sick riding.
[Reply]
1
0
IsaacMagers
(48 mins ago)
I wish that i had somebody pushing my bike to the top of a course...(1:1
[Reply]
4
1
thiscunt
(44 mins ago)
Get good enough at riding it down and you can.
[Reply]
1
0
MatthewYoung4
(18 mins ago)
@IsaacMager listen to @thisc*nt
[Reply]
