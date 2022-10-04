Video: Dark Horse Freeride Highlights 2022

Oct 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Dark Horse Invitational lasted 4 days where the ladies got to session the course and additional riding around Revelstoke, British Columbia. Check out all the action from the finals where the riders were throwing their best tricks.




Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta Dark Horse PBWMN


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Rad! Revy is a sweet place to have any event and the weather this year has been unbelievably good. Looks like it was a great time with some sick riding.
  • 1 0
 I wish that i had somebody pushing my bike to the top of a course...(1:1Cool
  • 4 1
 Get good enough at riding it down and you can.
  • 1 0
 @IsaacMager listen to @thisc*nt





