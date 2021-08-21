Pinkbike.com
Video: Dark Horse Invitational Full Highlights
Aug 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's the final day of the Dark Horse Invitational and that means one last chance for the riders to hit the course and send their biggest tricks. Check out all the action from the finals.
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
111919 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
89100 views
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
71967 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
70669 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
64746 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
64128 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
51413 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
47885 views
Score
Time
1
0
YETI-Koko
(19 mins ago)
Shred it ladies!
[Reply]
