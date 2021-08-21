Video: Dark Horse Invitational Full Highlights

Aug 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's the final day of the Dark Horse Invitational and that means one last chance for the riders to hit the course and send their biggest tricks. Check out all the action from the finals.




 Shred it ladies!

