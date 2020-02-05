Video: Darkfest 2020 Full Line GoPro Preview

Feb 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesDrop into DarkFEST 2020 with a GoPro course preview from Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, and Nico Vink in Stellenbosch, South Africa.GoPro


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 Ho-Lee-Fook Helmet
  • 3 0
 We two lo
  • 5 0
 Sum ting wong
  • 3 0
 Bang ding ow
  • 1 0
 braaaaap diii baaapp
  • 4 1
 Motocross size. Without all that motorbike mass and inertia helping you. Balls.
  • 1 0
 Insaaaane ! True @flattire
Dreaming of getting the chance to go out there, shred with the boys and eventually come out alive
  • 4 0
 I suck at mountain biking.
  • 3 0
 I didn't see any jumps. Did they get any air?
  • 1 0
 I only saw rocket launchers
  • 2 0
 @YellowFlowers: only shark fins
  • 3 0
 I'm disappointed they did not show the easy way down.
  • 2 0
 Damn.
  • 2 1
 My goodness all I saw was nutsacks dragging on the dirt lol
  • 1 0
 Those lips are bigger than my house.
  • 1 0
 When road gaps are your run-in
  • 1 0
 Son of a mutha less goat!
  • 1 0
 CGI... obviously
  • 1 0
 Flying free as a bird!

