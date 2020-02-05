Pinkbike.com
Video: Darkfest 2020 Full Line GoPro Preview
Feb 5, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Drop into DarkFEST 2020 with a GoPro course preview from Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, and Nico Vink in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
—
GoPro
Videos
Riding Videos
Clemens Kaudela
Nico Vink
Sam Reynolds
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
Dropthedebt
(52 mins ago)
Ho-Lee-Fook
[Reply]
3
0
freeridejerk888
(50 mins ago)
We two lo
[Reply]
5
0
freeridejerk888
(50 mins ago)
Sum ting wong
[Reply]
3
0
freeridejerk888
(50 mins ago)
Bang ding ow
[Reply]
1
0
Gilmarques
(27 mins ago)
braaaaap diii baaapp
[Reply]
4
1
flattire
(47 mins ago)
Motocross size. Without all that motorbike mass and inertia helping you. Balls.
[Reply]
1
0
Gilmarques
(25 mins ago)
Insaaaane ! True
@flattire
Dreaming of getting the chance to go out there, shred with the boys and eventually come out alive
[Reply]
4
0
UnInc126
(40 mins ago)
I suck at mountain biking.
[Reply]
3
0
seismicninja
(43 mins ago)
I didn't see any jumps. Did they get any air?
[Reply]
1
0
YellowFlowers
(39 mins ago)
I only saw rocket launchers
[Reply]
2
0
GumptionZA
(37 mins ago)
@YellowFlowers
: only shark fins
[Reply]
3
0
oscartheballer
(29 mins ago)
I'm disappointed they did not show the easy way down.
[Reply]
2
0
MikeyMT
(53 mins ago)
Damn.
[Reply]
2
1
nlibot33
(37 mins ago)
My goodness all I saw was nutsacks dragging on the dirt lol
[Reply]
1
0
creed27
(34 mins ago)
Those lips are bigger than my house.
[Reply]
1
0
GZMS
(4 mins ago)
When road gaps are your run-in
[Reply]
1
0
malern
(0 mins ago)
Son of a mutha less goat!
[Reply]
1
0
InsaNeil024
(49 mins ago)
CGI... obviously
[Reply]
1
0
cmdr430
(23 mins ago)
Flying free as a bird!
[Reply]
