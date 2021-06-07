Video: Darkfest 2021 Highlights

Ladies and Gentlemen here it is! Darkfest 2021 is a wrap and we are proud to present the official highlights edit! This had to be the best year yet, with the biggest freeride mtb dirt jumps in the world and the best riders sending crazier tricks than ever before on their downhill bikes. Massive double backflips, a world record 100ft frontflip and style for miles. Sit back, turn it up and enjoy the good times!!



Edited by Thomas Sandell — Sam Reynolds