Video: Darkfest 2021 Highlights

Jun 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLadies and Gentlemen here it is! Darkfest 2021 is a wrap and we are proud to present the official highlights edit! This had to be the best year yet, with the biggest freeride mtb dirt jumps in the world and the best riders sending crazier tricks than ever before on their downhill bikes. Massive double backflips, a world record 100ft frontflip and style for miles. Sit back, turn it up and enjoy the good times!!

Edited by Thomas SandellSam Reynolds

DARKFEST AWARDS

5 Ten Best Style - Szymon Godziek
NS Bikes Stay True award -Ike Klaassen
Helfare Highest Air - Clemens Kaudela
Kenda Best Trick - Bienvenido Aguado
Monster King of Darkness - Sam Hodgson

Holy extension from Szymon....

Speedy haircut for a speedy guy

Sam s special one-hander Superman Seatgrab

Kaos whipping over the Rocket Launcher

Filmers: Thomas Sandell, Haydon Brown, Kevin Schneider, Timmi Ferreira,
Photographers: Eric Palmer, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin

12 Comments

  • 9 0
 That moto whip to late 3 is the best thing I have ever seen. Jheeez. Also Kade killing it here a few weeks before the first world cup is insane - most talented man on 2 wheels.
  • 2 0
 So many rad moments here. I still can’t believe Sergio Layos ‘popped by’ for some of the biggest jumps in mtb…
Definitely some contenders for best whips of all time in here too! Love the format - just wish I could ride these monster hits!!!
  • 6 1
 cant watch this in class, stupid restricted mode
  • 4 0
 Vinny T just casually going completely sideways on a 90+ foot jump..
  • 2 0
 Such a shame that these sellouts are wasting their time and talent on producing great internet content that might land them a new sponsor or two...
  • 2 0
 The only fest video I need to see apparently, these guys are just on another level entirely... pushing it every year!!
  • 3 0
 Right around 4:20 somebody whips in both directions at once? Crazy
  • 2 0
 Gotta agree with the Fest guys. That was unreal.
  • 2 0
 the sheer magnitude of the jumps is insane! great vid.
  • 2 0
 So much damn heat!!!!
  • 2 1
 I didn’t think Sam Reynolds was associated with this?
  • 1 0
 at what point does a whip become a 180 lol

