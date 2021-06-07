Video: Darkfest 2021 Highlights

|Ladies and Gentlemen here it is! Darkfest 2021 is a wrap and we are proud to present the official highlights edit! This had to be the best year yet, with the biggest freeride mtb dirt jumps in the world and the best riders sending crazier tricks than ever before on their downhill bikes. Massive double backflips, a world record 100ft frontflip and style for miles. Sit back, turn it up and enjoy the good times!!
Edited by Thomas Sandell—Sam Reynolds
DARKFEST AWARDS
5 Ten Best Style - Szymon Godziek
NS Bikes Stay True award -Ike Klaassen
Helfare Highest Air - Clemens Kaudela
Kenda Best Trick - Bienvenido Aguado
Monster King of Darkness - Sam Hodgson
Filmers: Thomas Sandell, Haydon Brown, Kevin Schneider, Timmi Ferreira,
Photographers: Eric Palmer, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin
12 Comments
Definitely some contenders for best whips of all time in here too! Love the format - just wish I could ride these monster hits!!!
Post a Comment