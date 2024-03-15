Video: Darkfest 2024 Official Highlights

Mar 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBig Air Ahoy! Prepare to be shipwrecked with all your favourite Freeriders off the coast of South Africa in the official Darkfest 2024 highlights edit. Relive the jaw-dropping, NBD sends, getting all the behind-the-scenes commentary from the world’s gnarliest freeride mountain bikers.
The 2024 edition’s heavy line-up delivers 23 solid minutes of the most technically progressive mountain biking ever seen by glassy eyes, along with a fistful of savage slams that can be felt through the screen.

Featuring riding & antics from: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Adolf Silva, Sam Hodgson, Tom Isted, Brendan Fairclough, Nicholi Rogatkin, Theo Erlangsen, Graham Agassiz, Matt Macduff, Paul Couderc, Kaos Seagrave, Daniel Ruso, Elias Ruso, Bienve Aguado, Kurtis Downs, Szymon Godziek, Dawid Godziek, Matt Jones, Lukas Schafer, Johny Salido, Carson Storch, Dan Paley, Talus Turk, Dylan Stark, Andrew Neethling, Jack Schliemann, Vaea Verbeeck, Chelsea Kimball, Robin Goomes, Vero Sandler, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Vinny Armstrong & Gemma Corbera.

Filmed and edited Aspect Media. Monster Energy


