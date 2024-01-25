Video: Darkfest Behind The Build - First Hits & Sam Reynolds Injury Update

Sam's YouTube

As event week approaches, building continues on the Darkfest course. The current focus being on the ever famous step-up jump in the middle of the line and one of the favourite features for many of the riders that are lucky enough to be invited out to ride!This year there have been a few tweaks made, most notably building up the landing and moving it slightly to create a bigger pad and to make it a little safer, allowing more room for new tricks and for riders to really push the limits. As always, this is no easy task given the scale of the build and led Justin, Duran and the rest of the build crew moving and placing boulders from around the hill onto the back of the landing.Then, once all is in place, that leaves only one thing left to do... testing. With Sam currently off the bike due to an ankle injury which has proven to be worse than first thought, this fell into capable hands of Theo Erlangsen to be the first to test and ride the new landing and the first hit of the step up in 2024!The countdown is on and with tyre marks now on some of the features it's all starting to get very real! Keep an eye on the the build updates and videos on Sam's YouTube and the Darkfest Instagram for the final instalments and how the course is shaping up before riders start to arrive next week!- www.youtube.com/@SamReynolds26- @darkfest_mtb