Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Darkfest Course Preview with Tom Isted, Johny Salido, Matt Jones, Elias Ruso & Talus Turk
Feb 8, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
Jump on a train with Tom Isted, Johny Salido, Matt Jones, Elias Ruso and Talus Turk as they take us through the course preview for the Darkfest 2024 Event.
—
GoPro
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
GoPro
Elias Ruso
Johny Salido
Matt Jones
Talus Turk
Tom Isted
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,920 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205487 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
62461 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
55386 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
54702 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40324 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
37049 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
36988 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
35997 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
bentterz
(42 mins ago)
110 front flip?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034972
Mobile Version of Website