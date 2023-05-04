MUST WATCH: Darkfest 2023 Official Highlights

May 4, 2023
by Pure Darkness  

bigquotesPress start, select your rider and prepare to enter a new realm of freeride. We’re stoked to present the DarkFest 2023 Official Highlights edit in all its glory, with a whopping 24-minute runtime containing the most jaw-dropping sends, huge slams, video game-esque NBD tricks and the nuttiest haircuts captured over 5-days of absolute mayhem.

Sam Reynolds and the crew have pushed the boundaries of freeride mountain biking even further than anyone could fathom in 2023. Assembling one of the most legendary and diverse rider lineups of men and women in the game, unlocking the all new 110ft double and a record breaking 120ft backflip from Tom Isted.

Sit back, strap in and absorb the definitive DarkFest 2023 experience and make sure to let us know your favourite clip in the comments.

Featured Riders: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Adolf Silva, Tom Isted, Ike Klaassen, Robin Goomes, Theo Erlangsen, Sam Hodgson, Vero Sandler, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Bienvenido Aguado, Johny Salido, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Nicholi Rogatkin, Kurtis Downs, Casey Brown, Daryl Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Matt Jones, Chelsea Kimball, Tomas Lemoine, Szymon Godziek, Daniel Ruso, Vinny Armstrong, Vincent Tupin, Paul Couderc, Andrew Neethling, Jack Schliemann, Reed Boggs & Matt MacDuff

Posted In:
Videos Must Watch Adolf Silva Bienvenido Aguado Casey Brown Chelsea Kimball Clemens Kaudela Harriet Burbidge Smith Kade Edwards Kurtis Downs Nicholi Rogatkin Robin Goomes Sam Reynolds Tom Isted Tomas Lemoine Vaea Verbeeck Veronique Sandler Vincent Tupin Darkfest


7 Comments

  • 8 0
 This is cycling aviation.
  • 5 0
 The level is so high and everyone killed it. Tom's massive 120 foot flip obviously steals the show, but GOD DAMN Kurtis Downs is a sick rider.
  • 1 0
 This and Audi Nines are filled with so much pure stoke! I love the vibes of all the riders feeding off each other’s successes. Top marks to The Sam Man.
  • 2 1
 This is true prognarcor! Brobrahs and corehaas taking flight!
  • 2 0
 24 min bonner
  • 2 1
 Maximum senditure!
  • 1 1
 Want me to watch dark fest? Stream an event.





