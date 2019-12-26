Video: DarkFEST Set to Return for Huge Fourth Edition

Whip

Sam Reynolds is rounding up the troops for the 4th edition of DarkFEST! As usual the guys have some huge plans for the line and we can't wait to see what's in store."This year will be special one, because of my injury testing the jumps. It forced me to watch from the sideline in 2019, so the anticipation for me is even higher than usual! It's only made me more motivated to get out there and build some beasts after waiting all year!" - SamNico and Clemens will be joining him in fixing the line and adding a new feature to the end. No clues as to what it might be, but either way we are excited and know it's going to be insane! There will be lots of build updates coming in January leading up to the week of madness early Feb, so keep an eye out for those coming soon![PI=16876115]This man is such a boss!Blasting the hip a good few feet higher than anyone else and with the most steezy whipped out t-bog![/PI]"The rider list is yet to be finalised, but we have some legendary DarkFEST veterans as well as some young guns to make the most rounded and awesome rider line up of any event ever seen!" - SamAfter all the madness that went down at the last one we are so excited for the 2020 edition and the 3rd year at the picturesque Hellsend Dirt Compound just outside Stellenbosch. Spending the last few years here, means that the line just keeps growing and getting tweaked to perfection. It's the perfect recipe for some of the best and most insane riding and we can't wait to get started!