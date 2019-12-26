Video: DarkFEST Set to Return for Huge Fourth Edition

Dec 25, 2019
by Eric Palmer  

Sam Reynolds is rounding up the troops for the 4th edition of DarkFEST! As usual the guys have some huge plans for the line and we can't wait to see what's in store.
Whip
Whip


Eric Palmer
Some shots from the first edition in 2017

Eric Palmer
2017

Eric Palmer
2017

Eric Palmer
2017

Eric Palmer
2017

Huge Flat 3
Huge Flat 3

Eric Palmer
2017

"This year will be special one, because of my injury testing the jumps. It forced me to watch from the sideline in 2019, so the anticipation for me is even higher than usual! It's only made me more motivated to get out there and build some beasts after waiting all year!" - Sam

Nico and Clemens will be joining him in fixing the line and adding a new feature to the end. No clues as to what it might be, but either way we are excited and know it's going to be insane! There will be lots of build updates coming in January leading up to the week of madness early Feb, so keep an eye out for those coming soon!

[PI=16876115]This man is such a boss!
Blasting the hip a good few feet higher than anyone else and with the most steezy whipped out t-bog![/PI]

Superman
2018 Superman

Nothing
Nothing


Flat 450 - smooth as butter
Flat 450 - smooth as butter

Superman
Superman

Cash Roll
Cash Roll

Flip Nac
Flip Nac

Huuuugest boost on the rocket launcher
Huuuugest boost on the rocket launcher

2019

2019 450

"The rider list is yet to be finalised, but we have some legendary DarkFEST veterans as well as some young guns to make the most rounded and awesome rider line up of any event ever seen!" - Sam

After all the madness that went down at the last one we are so excited for the 2020 edition and the 3rd year at the picturesque Hellsend Dirt Compound just outside Stellenbosch. Spending the last few years here, means that the line just keeps growing and getting tweaked to perfection. It's the perfect recipe for some of the best and most insane riding and we can't wait to get started!








Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
203222 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
66948 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
66476 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
46872 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
45694 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44746 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
42044 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
40515 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Everyone from pinkbike still drunk from christmas??? Not a single mention? HELLO! Andreu just left YT!!! I wanna read crazy rumors and stuff now
  • 1 0
 these aren’t jumps, they’re hillsides.
  • 1 0
 yaaassssss
  • 1 0
 #longlivejordie

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012719
Mobile Version of Website