Video: Darren Berrecloth & Kenny Smith Ride Massive Slabs in 'The Granite Fringe'

Darren Berrecloth and Kenny Smith travel to their backyard to an area that’s been on their radar for quite a few years. As a helicopter pilot, Kenny had seen the area by air and Darren from afar a few times from his boat in the Salish sea. The goal of their trip was to explore an unknown area in the hope of finding some massive granite freeride lines. The Granite Fringe
and lots of other original MTB content is available on Outside Watch
.Produced by Calvin Huth
Directed by Alex Hogue
Photos by Allan Sawchuck
0 Comments