Video: Darren Berrecloth & Kenny Smith Ride Massive Slabs in 'The Granite Fringe'

May 19, 2022
by Outside Watch  

Darren Berrecloth and Kenny Smith travel to their backyard to an area that’s been on their radar for quite a few years. As a helicopter pilot, Kenny had seen the area by air and Darren from afar a few times from his boat in the Salish sea. The goal of their trip was to explore an unknown area in the hope of finding some massive granite freeride lines.

The Granite Fringe and lots of other original MTB content is available on Outside Watch.

The Granite Fringe

Produced by Calvin Huth
Directed by Alex Hogue
Photos by Allan Sawchuck

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Calvin Huth Darren Berrecloth Kenny Smith


Must Read This Week
Muc-Off's Clever New Product Allows You to Hide an Apple AirTag in Your Wheel
61350 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
48278 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40244 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More
35309 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
35261 views
Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
34766 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
33728 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
30937 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008987
Mobile Version of Website