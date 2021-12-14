close
Video: Darren Berrecloth Builds & Rides a Wild Freeride Line on Vancouver Island

Dec 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: Red Bull Bike

Watch freeride MTB legend, Darren Berrecloth, fuse his creative building and unique riding in this stunning new edit shot by Rupert Walker.

For years, mountain bike films have led to mind-blowing one-off stunts for film features tucked out of the way in British Columbia's forests. Most of these iconic structures are now dilapidated and reclaimed by nature. Darren Berrecloth has built his fair share, but for this new backyard edit, he’s created a series of inspired features along the trails he regularly rides and incorporated them into the flow with his signature riding style.

"I've been wanting to do a shred edit on the trails above my house for quite some time," says Darren. "And I was super stoked to get this opportunity to get out there with Rupert [Walker] and create some unique features and go back to my roots; my blend of BMX and mountain bike, and incorporate that into trail bike riding."

Hailing from Parksville, BC, Canada, Darren Berrecloth has been widely regarded as one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world, ever since he exploded onto the scene with a third at the 2002 Red Bull Rampage. With a wide range of podium finishes and magazine covers under his belt, Berrecloth is showing no sign of slowing down.

A hard-working athlete who puts lots of effort into building unique bike features, Berrecloth’s dedication to the sport is unmatched in the industry. Known for taking lines that other riders don’t even consider, his success, sheer guts and determination have seen him become something of a legendary figure – even more so since breaking his back in 2011 and returning to competitive riding for 2012.

19 Comments

  • 12 0
 Oldschool Darren is so inspiring
  • 9 0
 Nice to see Claw still shredding. One of the most inspirational riders for me when I first discovered mountain biking.
  • 6 0
 Who else thinks it would be great for the Claw to revisit some of the historic lines that he's created in the bush to see what's become of them?
  • 6 0
 with Wade
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: Yeah buddy!
  • 5 0
 Some sick features! Feel like some other camera angles could've showcased them better though
  • 3 0
 Agree, those features are burly. Riders walking the feature or standing next to it first, especially with some nervous talking, really puts it in perspective
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately form before function is becoming a little too much of a thing with redbull videos lately imo.
  • 2 0
 That double rock roll is nuts.
  • 5 0
 Soooo who else was trying to figure out what bike he is riding? Always love to see the claw shred. been way too long.
  • 1 0
 this
  • 5 0
 Rad riding, rad building. Nice one Mr. Berrecloth good to see you!
  • 6 1
 Thats RoughAF!
  • 4 0
 All these videos make me wish I had woods and a hill in my backyard...
  • 2 0
 Jesus those are huge features.
  • 2 0
 Man I love where I live!!
  • 1 0
 Refreshing to watch someone put some serious time into building features for a build! Yeah Claw!
  • 2 0
 Darren still got that style! Good to see another edit with him !
  • 2 0
 This was sick AF!

