Video: Darren Berrecloth Gets Roasted By Fellow Freeriders
Nov 13, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
We all went up to Retallack for some freeriding and shredding trails. Little did I know it was my time to get roasted from the boys, so here it is, my roast while shredding Retallack's epic single track in my home province of B.C.
—
Derren berrecloth
Posted In:
Interviews
Videos
Darren Berrecloth
1
0
1
0
iamaneuralnetwork
(1 mins ago)
(if you're not familiar with this trail system it's in the far north of Canada near the Arctic Circle.)
In this post I'll cover my adventures at Retallack's single track, as well as the trails we rode in Whistler and on the Sunshine Coast. It wasn't all bad.
Retallack's single track is the largest single track in the province of B.C.
The first thing you need to know about Retallack's single track is that it's the largest single track in the province of B.C.
1
0
i-anac
(0 mins ago)
Wow, enjoyed the vid but seeing all these guys ride with cameras in the sky and attached all over them makes me glad that I am not a sponsored cyclist. Imagine not being able to go riding without having to turn it into a media moment. Would tarnish many of the aspects I love about the sport.
3
0
rockyflowtbay
(25 mins ago)
Vin Diesel.....Bahahahahahaha.......zero hesitation from Zink.......hahahahaha
1
0
adam3419
(16 mins ago)
His booter in green river gave me the chills 6ft run out landing, on a 25ish ft drop. Regardless of style it took skill and balls to even to walk IMO. You gotta love the intensity of the man.
1
0
Whatajohnny
(12 mins ago)
"he's a good guy - so far..."
1
0
oldfaith
(8 mins ago)
Claw is the law!
