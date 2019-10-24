Pinkbike.com
Video: Darren Berrecloth Previews Riders' Lines at Rampage
Oct 24, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
When the GoPro Course Preview drops you know it's almost go-time... Claw gives us a first-hand look at some of the lines in the official GoPro Course Preview for Red Bull Rampage 2019.
—
Red Bull Bike
Videos
Riding Videos
Darren Berrecloth
Red Bull Rampage
