Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions

Oct 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

The name you think of when someone asks you about big mountain riding? It can only be Darren Berrecloth. From his rebellious roots in British Columbia to glacier expeditions high in the Arctic, The Claw is regarded as one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world.

He may not be competing anymore but his name will go down in history as one of the most iconic riders mountain biking has ever seen.

Credit: Red Bull.

13 Comments

  • + 21
 You are a legend. Thank you for taking freeride to the next level.
  • + 5
 I wonder if he knew what he started when he 3'd the big drop at Crankworx? Such a pivotal moment in the sport.

Thanks Darren for all you've brought to the sport. Hopefully there is more big mountain content coming... love where you're taking the sport over the past few years.
  • + 7
 Darren Berrecloth and Cedric Gracia got me into mountain biking. Darren is an absolute legend he should be a judge at rampage.
  • + 1
 Dude...the segment and the words you had said on "Season" says it all. Hard work pays off. From above comment the 3 u pulled off at Crankworkx started all this craziness...Thank you
  • + 2
 Legend and very nice hombre. Got to watch him push a 34t when many of us were hike-a-biking laguna. Tuff mo fo
  • + 1
 Dudes pushed the limits for long enough ! Still got some of the most clicked 360 tables around though!
  • + 1
 nothin stays the same, 'cept the major respect for riders like the claw. he was a major part of freeride evolution
  • + 1
 Ride on Claw! Thanks for the progression of our sport!
  • + 1
 killed it for so long... going to miss him competeing
  • + 1
 You started with your 360 the clawzation of mtb... Higher level
  • + 1
 Respect brother....life changes....you’ll always be the MAN.
  • + 1
 Respect
  • + 1
 Legend!

