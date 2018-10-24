Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions

The name you think of when someone asks you about big mountain riding? It can only be Darren Berrecloth. From his rebellious roots in British Columbia to glacier expeditions high in the Arctic, The Claw is regarded as one of the best freeride mountain bikers in the world.
He may not be competing anymore but his name will go down in history as one of the most iconic riders mountain biking has ever seen.
Credit: Red Bull.
13 Comments
Thanks Darren for all you've brought to the sport. Hopefully there is more big mountain content coming... love where you're taking the sport over the past few years.
