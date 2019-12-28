Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes

Dec 28, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The great freeride shuffle of 2019 continues as Darren Berrecloth has announced he will no longer be riding for Canyon in 2020.

The 38-year-old Canadian freerider has been sponsored by the German brand for four years and in that time has competed in two Rampages before announcing his retirement from competition just before the 2018 event. He has also starred in some of the most ambitious and impressive mountain bike films of recent years including North of Nightfall, Reverence and Chasing the Yeti.

bigquotesWell folks after an amazing 4 years with Canyon I’m sad to say I won’t be representing the brand in 2020. It’s been an amazing experience working with the team and shredding the amazing lineup of bikes around the planet and back.Darren Berrecloth

We'll let you know who Darren will be riding for in 2020 and beyond as soon as we have more info.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Canyon Darren Berrecloth


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
208731 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
58615 views
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
57521 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
50369 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
49585 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
47819 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
46698 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
46555 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 Oh my god its happening riderless ebikes are taking over
  • 1 0
 Any bets on the draft?
  • 1 0
 back to Specialized
  • 1 0
 Here's hoping a Canadian owned brand takes him!
  • 1 0
 My money is on rocky.
  • 1 0
 Hyper for sure

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011034
Mobile Version of Website