Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes

Well folks after an amazing 4 years with Canyon I’m sad to say I won’t be representing the brand in 2020. It’s been an amazing experience working with the team and shredding the amazing lineup of bikes around the planet and back. — Darren Berrecloth

The great freeride shuffle of 2019 continues as Darren Berrecloth has announced he will no longer be riding for Canyon in 2020.The 38-year-old Canadian freerider has been sponsored by the German brand for four years and in that time has competed in two Rampages before announcing his retirement from competition just before the 2018 event. He has also starred in some of the most ambitious and impressive mountain bike films of recent years including North of Nightfall, Reverence and Chasing the Yeti.We'll let you know who Darren will be riding for in 2020 and beyond as soon as we have more info.