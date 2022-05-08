Video: Daryl Brown Sends Huge Tricks at Darkfest 2022

May 8, 2022
by Whyte Bikes  

Freerider Daryl Brown takes on the biggest jumps in the world with his custom Whyte G-180 bike at Darkfest.






Posted In:
Videos Whyte Darkfest


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
74656 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
49399 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
46116 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
39604 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
38569 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
34944 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
34879 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
33276 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Respect to what these guys can do on bikes, but it will never impress me as much as watching downhill. Still awesome though.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008193
Mobile Version of Website