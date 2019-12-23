Video: Dashing Through the Leaves, on a 2 Wheeled Alloy Sled

Dec 23, 2019
by Vincent Tupin  

Following Jeremie Sevrain and Ronan Brown.



8 Comments

  • 2 0
 What a speed!! 8-o I guess it's a well known trail to get that no-brake run!! I'd like to have the same playground instead of my poor flat clay... :-(
  • 2 0
 Rad. Warp speed two wheel drifting.
  • 1 0
 It's like a video game. Just faster
  • 1 0
 This is in Switzerland , not in France
  • 1 0
 Crazy Vinny T!
  • 1 0
 so satisfying
  • 1 0
 dope trail and riding!
  • 1 0
 Dreaaaaaamy....

