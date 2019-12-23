Pinkbike.com
Video: Dashing Through the Leaves, on a 2 Wheeled Alloy Sled
Dec 23, 2019
by
Vincent Tupin
Don't have an account?
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Following Jeremie Sevrain and Ronan Brown.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
Zarma
(1 hours ago)
What a speed!! 8-o I guess it's a well known trail to get that no-brake run!! I'd like to have the same playground instead of my poor flat clay... :-(
[Reply]
2
0
tacklingdummy
(1 hours ago)
Rad. Warp speed two wheel drifting.
[Reply]
1
0
pakleni
(3 mins ago)
It's like a video game. Just faster
[Reply]
1
0
dhoyois
(3 mins ago)
This is in Switzerland , not in France
[Reply]
1
0
kravts007
(1 hours ago)
Crazy Vinny T!
[Reply]
1
0
rockyj
(1 hours ago)
so satisfying
[Reply]
1
0
foxner
(1 hours ago)
dope trail and riding!
[Reply]
1
0
del1986
Plus
(42 mins ago)
Dreaaaaaamy....
[Reply]
