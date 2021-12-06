Video: Dave McMillan Swigs a Beer Mid Race Run at the Crankworx Summer Series

The Queenstown downhill race at the Crankworx New Zealand Summer Series was a total washout with riders battling through a sticky layer of peanut butter mud. The wild conditions added to the party atmosphere as half of Queenstown turned out to watch racers slither through the slop. Dave McMillan took the party to the next level though as he stopped for a mid-race run beer with the cheering crowd. Thanks to @n_o_a_h_2.0
for the video above.Click here for the full race results
and check out more of the carnage from the race below:
