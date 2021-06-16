Pinkbike.com
Video: Dave Rides the New Cannondale Dave
Jun 16, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Sam Hockenhull aka Dave at woburn going right up into the air and getting into crazy positions on his bike.
Filmed and edited by Max Nerurkar
—
50to01
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Dirtjump Bikes
Cannondale
Cannondale Dave
Sam Hockenhull
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
LDM81
(39 mins ago)
Here's to all the Dave's out there.
[Reply]
2
0
fracasnoxteam
(35 mins ago)
Sam Hockenhull Aka Dave
[Reply]
1
0
gamonoso
(17 mins ago)
Who needs videogames tricks when you got that style..
[Reply]
1
0
Paco77
(15 mins ago)
Brilliant music choice. Riding not bad too.
[Reply]
1
0
husstler
(3 mins ago)
These are the Daves, the Daves I know ...
[Reply]
1
0
truenorthsimon
(0 mins ago)
These are the Dave's I know, I know. These are the Dave's I know.
[Reply]
1
0
Noeserd
(38 mins ago)
D A V E
[Reply]
1
0
rad-but-also-sad
(18 mins ago)
bloody hell dave
[Reply]
