Video: Dave Rides the New Cannondale Dave

Jun 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesSam Hockenhull aka Dave at woburn going right up into the air and getting into crazy positions on his bike.

Filmed and edited by Max Nerurkar50to01


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Here's to all the Dave's out there.
  • 2 0
 Sam Hockenhull Aka Dave
  • 1 0
 Who needs videogames tricks when you got that style..
  • 1 0
 Brilliant music choice. Riding not bad too.
  • 1 0
 These are the Daves, the Daves I know ...
  • 1 0
 These are the Dave's I know, I know. These are the Dave's I know.
  • 1 0
 D A V E
  • 1 0
 bloody hell dave

