Filmed by Elevated Perspective

Photography by Chris Wellhausen

Good spots, good food, and good friends. David is in Santa Cruz, CA for 48 hours to fit in as much riding as possible. After a little warm-up at the Cliff Jumps with photographer Chris Wellhausen, David meets up with Garret Mechem, and BMX pro, Matt Ray for a slopestyle session followed by some DH laps to end the day. Hop in the Van, it’s episode two of Nomad Days!