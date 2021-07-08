Video: David Lieb Gives A Tour of His Van & Sessions Dirt Jumps in 'Nomad Days'

There’re no bad days when you’re living the nomad life. Join Slopestyle rider, David Lieb, as he travels the country in his custom-built van seeking out good times with good people. Follow David’s journey in Nomad Days!In the first episode, David gives the grand tour of his home on four wheels. From the low power draw fridge to the Pinterest decor of the living room, this rig has everything needed to live off the grid without being too off-grid. After a look in the van, David pulls out the La Bomba for a session at the trails and the park. Hop in the van, it’s time for Nomad Days!Video: Elevated PerspectivePhoto: Chris Wellhausen