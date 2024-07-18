Powered by Outside

Video: David Lieb in 'Provisional Life'

Jul 18, 2024
by GT Bicycles  

After a high-paced and adrenaline packed slopestyle career, GT Freeride athlete David Lieb has been working to ground himself in reality. However, unlike most of us, Dave's version of reality includes flip whips, barrel roll bar spins, and dreamy Freeride lines.

Combining creative powers with ace filmmaker Jared Hardy, Dave's style and finesse on four different bikes is undisputable. With help from Title MTB, we cut Jared and Dave loose in the desert for a week, and they came back with some heavy shots. Watch the short film to see how Dave is transitioning from his 'Provisional Life'.

bigquotesFor a long time, I felt like I was living for the highs of big events and crashing to all-time lows in between. With the constant grind of producing Instagram wearing down my creativity, I wanted to work on a slower-paced and more meaningful project. When I came across a quote defining “A Provisional Life,” it perfectly captured my feelings. I wanted to combine this concept with my riding to tell a story and highlight the welcome change of pace.David Lieb

In a 'cheers' to Dave's new video and newfound love for the Fury, we're releasing a limited quantity of our Fast Lines Long Sleeve Tee. Featuring the sleek industrial design sketch of the Fury on the back, we have a limited quantity of these shirts for sale - normally only available to team riders like David.

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

Video: Jared Hardy
Rider: David Lieb

GTBicycles.com

Posted In:
Videos GT David Lieb


Author Info:
GTBicycles avatar

Member since Apr 2, 2013
267 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
55747 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Aletsch Arena Enduro World Cup 2024
52099 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
48178 views
Danny Hart's Heavily Customized GT Fury & the Man Behind It
40055 views
First Ride: The Trek Top Fuel Gets Lightly Revised for 2025
35836 views
Henry's Waffle House: Bike Brands Need to Get A Grip
35774 views
Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley
32084 views
First Look: The 2025 Lapierre Spicy Can Be High-Pivot Or Low-Pivot
28504 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 2 1
 Sweet riding. But GT, PLEASE go back to the old logo!
  • 1 0
 I have nostalgia for the old logo but I like the cleaner modern logo on these new frames.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037394
Mobile Version of Website