Video: David Lieb in 'Provisional Life'

For a long time, I felt like I was living for the highs of big events and crashing to all-time lows in between. With the constant grind of producing Instagram wearing down my creativity, I wanted to work on a slower-paced and more meaningful project. When I came across a quote defining “A Provisional Life,” it perfectly captured my feelings. I wanted to combine this concept with my riding to tell a story and highlight the welcome change of pace. — David Lieb