Video: David Lieb in 'Provisional Life'

After a high-paced and adrenaline packed slopestyle career, GT Freeride athlete David Lieb has been working to ground himself in reality. However, unlike most of us, Dave's version of reality includes flip whips, barrel roll bar spins, and dreamy Freeride lines.
Combining creative powers with ace filmmaker Jared Hardy, Dave's style and finesse on four different bikes is undisputable. With help from Title MTB, we cut Jared and Dave loose in the desert for a week, and they came back with some heavy shots. Watch the short film to see how Dave is transitioning from his 'Provisional Life'.
|For a long time, I felt like I was living for the highs of big events and crashing to all-time lows in between. With the constant grind of producing Instagram wearing down my creativity, I wanted to work on a slower-paced and more meaningful project. When I came across a quote defining “A Provisional Life,” it perfectly captured my feelings. I wanted to combine this concept with my riding to tell a story and highlight the welcome change of pace.—David Lieb
In a 'cheers' to Dave's new video and newfound love for the Fury, we're releasing a limited quantity of our Fast Lines Long Sleeve Tee. Featuring the sleek industrial design sketch of the Fury on the back, we have a limited quantity of these shirts for sale - normally only available to team riders like David.
Video: Jared Hardy
Rider: David LiebGTBicycles.com