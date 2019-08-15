Video: David Lieb on Pursuing a Career in Slopestyle

Aug 15, 2019
by Spencer Hehl  

Relentless Pursuit is a documentary about David Lieb, an adrenalin junkie and adventure seeker who has turned his love into a career. Seen as a rising BMX star David decided it was time to change, making mountain biking his new passion. Now this young man is on his way to becoming one of the best slopestyle athletes.


Follow David as he pursues his dreams of competing at the highest level of slopestyle MTB, and get a view into what it's really like to pursue a career in extreme sports.



Posted In:
Videos David Lieb Slopestyle


1 Comment

  • + 1
 “I love cookie butter”


Wtf is cookie butter?!

Post a Comment



