Video: David McMillan Gets Sideways in 'Deftrap'

May 14, 2020
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: DEFTRAP featuring David McMillan

by deityusa
Views: 897    Faves: 7


To celebrate the launch of the new Deity Deftrap Pedal, we teamed up with David McMillan and Hunt Cinema to showcase the pedal in action throughout the landscape of New Zealand. Make sure to dig into the full details on the Deftrap Pedal at: www.deitycomponents.com

Filmed/Edited: Hunt Cinema
Images: Henry Jaine

DEITY DEFTRAP featuring David McMillan

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Deity David Mcmillan


14 Comments

  • 5 0
 so glad i got a full deity cockpit and pedals
  • 1 0
 Bent my TMAC pedal and crank riding the other night and was bummed about having to use my old pedals in the interim while the shop works with Deity's excellent customer service program to (hopefully) repair my TMAC's like they did the last time I bent a pedal. After riding the TMAC's for years I absolutely hate having to ride with other pedals that don't have near the grip or platform size.

Lucky for me when I went to the shop I was able to pick up a pair of the Deftraps to use in the meantime - at 50 bucks this is so worth it for me to have a spare set to ride that feels almost identical to the TMAC's (after the first ride I can 100% confirm this is the case - can't comment on the durability yet)
  • 2 0
 Awesome video! trying to convince myself to swap from the Oneup composites to the deities but the inside plastic pins are giving me pause.
  • 3 0
 If you get a chance...try out the DEFTRAP on someones bike as they are very unique and feel very different than what you are running. The concave body shape and non-offset profile sets those pins inside and tucked away. The feedback we get from everyone who runs them is that they feel like a TMAC and if you have been on a TMAC...it is known as the best traction industry wide.
  • 1 0
 @deityusa: thanks for the reply! Most of my friends run TMAC's and they are amazing. I just couldn't afford to run anything close to them until I saw the DEFTRAP release the other day! I will likely pick up a set of black ones to try them out! Thanks again for the info.
  • 1 0
 @Markwill: Not a problem! We appreciate the love.
  • 2 0
 Does anybody know where I can buy these in Germany? On their website shipping is non-affordable ;-)
  • 1 0
 We are currently hunting for a distributor in Germany. In the meantime, try getting in touch with FDF Bike Shop. You can access their info on the Contact page of our site. Thanks for the support and getting DEITY into Germany is at the top of our list at the moment. Cheers!
  • 3 0
 the question marks were supposed to be the "nice" or "ok" symbol
  • 1 0
 No need for both pedals, he seems to spend most of his time without a foot on either side. I have dreams of scrubbing jumps and looking like that.
  • 2 0
 $50 for dieties is totally sick, also just look at that scrub ????
  • 1 0
 Good combo!
  • 2 0
 king david
  • 1 0
 Love the shot of him on his phone.

