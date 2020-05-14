Video: David McMillan Gets Sideways in 'Deftrap'

To celebrate the launch of the new Deity Deftrap
Pedal, we teamed up with David McMillan and Hunt Cinema to showcase the pedal in action throughout the landscape of New Zealand. Make sure to dig into the full details on the Deftrap Pedal at: www.deitycomponents.com
Filmed/Edited: Hunt Cinema
Images: Henry Jaine
Lucky for me when I went to the shop I was able to pick up a pair of the Deftraps to use in the meantime - at 50 bucks this is so worth it for me to have a spare set to ride that feels almost identical to the TMAC's (after the first ride I can 100% confirm this is the case - can't comment on the durability yet)
