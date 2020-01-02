Pinkbike.com
Video: David Trummer and Erik Irmisch Slash Through Wintry Woods
Jan 2, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
For David Trummer & Erik Irmisch riding is all about having
#goodtimes
& our
#YTJEFFSY
is the perfect bike for that. When the ride is finishing with cheers, you know it's been a good one!
—
YT Industries
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
YT Industries
David Trummer
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
low-n-slow
(39 mins ago)
So happy to see Trummer get the attention he deserves!
[Reply]
