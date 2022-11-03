Video: Dawid Czekaj Slopeduros His Way Through 'Kanata' in Poland

The 49.99$ Wall Ride



Jokes aside. The Tripula crew found this incredible forest that looks like it was taken straight from Canada and we know right away we need to shoot a classic edit there. It is super hard to find such a location here in Poland. Most of the mountains/hills are private property, national parks or the ground is too rocky to dig. Dawid Czekaj is a unique rider he can combine this steezy riding with plenty of tricks. We wait for the weather and found two sunny days to make it all happen.

I asked my good friend Sewi Media if he wants to help us with this project with his camera gear and knowledge of cable cam. We combine Red Raptor 8k footage with 6K Komodo and old Red Raven for these. I always want to shoot high-end bike video in Poland and finally, I did! Thanks to all the crew to make it happen.