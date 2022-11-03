Video: Dawid Czekaj Slopeduros His Way Through 'Kanata' in Poland

Nov 3, 2022
by Aleksander Osmałek  

KANATA



the wall ride
building the wall ride

The 49.99$ Wall Ride

Jokes aside. The Tripula crew found this incredible forest that looks like it was taken straight from Canada and we know right away we need to shoot a classic edit there. It is super hard to find such a location here in Poland. Most of the mountains/hills are private property, national parks or the ground is too rocky to dig. Dawid Czekaj is a unique rider he can combine this steezy riding with plenty of tricks. We wait for the weather and found two sunny days to make it all happen.


the gear
that footwork
hype man

I asked my good friend Sewi Media if he wants to help us with this project with his camera gear and knowledge of cable cam. We combine Red Raptor 8k footage with 6K Komodo and old Red Raven for these. I always want to shoot high-end bike video in Poland and finally, I did! Thanks to all the crew to make it happen.


THANKS TO

Tripula crew and everyone involved in making this happen.

Dawid Czekaj - Rider - @dawidczekaj1
Piotr Seweryn - Cable Cam - @sewimedia
Wojtek Bajor - VHS, Good Vibes - @wojciech_bajor

@flairmotioninsta / Aleksander Osmałek


Regions in Article
Poland

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Slack Randoms: ENVE's $290 Poncho, SRAM Sets Sail, FMX Triple Flips & More
46196 views
Tech Week 2023: Pole's New Vikkelä Ditches the Motor, Keeps the 190mm of Travel
45170 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
41378 views
Tech Week 2023: 3D Printed Randoms from Jank Components, 76 Projects, & More
39913 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
38830 views
Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales
36578 views
First Look: Race Face's Era Carbon Cranks Are Guaranteed For Life
36065 views
Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy
34704 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Dobra robota panowie





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009223
Mobile Version of Website