Video: Dawid Czekaj Slopeduros His Way Through 'Kanata' in Poland

Jokes aside. The Tripula crew found this incredible forest that looks like it was taken straight from Canada and we know right away we need to shoot a classic edit there. It is super hard to find such a location here in Poland. Most of the mountains/hills are private property, national parks or the ground is too rocky to dig. Dawid Czekaj is a unique rider he can combine this steezy riding with plenty of tricks. We wait for the weather and found two sunny days to make it all happen.