Video: Dawid Godziek Delves Deep into his Trick Bag in 'Mafia'

Versatility is usually a really desirable feature. There are however few cases, where a wide range of skills could lead to serious affairs. Let’s take under consideration well known polish rider Dawid Godziek- the guy who has won the biggest freestyle BMX contests all over the world one year, and two seasons later conquered the MTB scene. He can literally do not only any bike move you can imagine but also a few more tricks that were never landed before.There are however moments in everyone's life when one can get lost. In here, Dawid loses his concentration and forgets about priorities. He plays too much on his BMX bike instead. This is the intervention moment for qualified specialists from special NS forces. They come to motivate him and show the right path...NS BIKES MAFIAstarring DAVID GODZIEKProduction by ONPOINT.pictures in association with GZELA.EU directed by KUBA GZELAcinematography by KUBA GZELA & KRYSTIAN DABEKaerialgraphy by KRYSTIAN DABEK & KUBA GZELAstill photography by BARTEK WOLINSKI SUPPORTED BYFollow Godziek Brothers for Behind The Scenes videos!