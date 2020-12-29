Video: Dawid Godziek Delves Deep into his Trick Bag in 'Mafia'

Versatility is usually a really desirable feature. There are however few cases, where a wide range of skills could lead to serious affairs. Let’s take under consideration well known polish rider Dawid Godziek- the guy who has won the biggest freestyle BMX contests all over the world one year, and two seasons later conquered the MTB scene. He can literally do not only any bike move you can imagine but also a few more tricks that were never landed before.
There are however moments in everyone's life when one can get lost. In here, Dawid loses his concentration and forgets about priorities. He plays too much on his BMX bike instead. This is the intervention moment for qualified specialists from special NS forces. They come to motivate him and show the right path...
NS BIKES MAFIA
starring DAVID GODZIEK
Production by ONPOINT.pictures
in association with GZELA.EU
directed by KUBA GZELA
cinematography by KUBA GZELA & KRYSTIAN DABEK
aerialgraphy by KRYSTIAN DABEK & KUBA GZELA
still photography by BARTEK WOLINSKI
SUPPORTED BYNS BIKESGMINA SUSZECNEW BALANCEINDUSTRY NINERED BULL
