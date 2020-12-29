Video: Dawid Godziek Delves Deep into his Trick Bag in 'Mafia'

Dec 29, 2020
by NS Bikes  

Versatility is usually a really desirable feature. There are however few cases, where a wide range of skills could lead to serious affairs. Let’s take under consideration well known polish rider Dawid Godziek- the guy who has won the biggest freestyle BMX contests all over the world one year, and two seasons later conquered the MTB scene. He can literally do not only any bike move you can imagine but also a few more tricks that were never landed before.

There are however moments in everyone's life when one can get lost. In here, Dawid loses his concentration and forgets about priorities. He plays too much on his BMX bike instead. This is the intervention moment for qualified specialists from special NS forces. They come to motivate him and show the right path...


NS BIKES MAFIA

starring DAVID GODZIEK
Production by ONPOINT.pictures in association with GZELA.EU

directed by KUBA GZELA
cinematography by KUBA GZELA & KRYSTIAN DABEK
aerialgraphy by KRYSTIAN DABEK & KUBA GZELA
still photography by BARTEK WOLINSKI

SUPPORTED BY
NS BIKES
GMINA SUSZEC
NEW BALANCE
INDUSTRY NINE
RED BULL


18 Comments

  • 15 0
 Can someone explain me why this is not a MUST WATCH???
  • 2 0
 Definitely should be!
  • 6 0
 Quality edit and car.
  • 6 1
 Some of the best riding I’ve seen on a DJ
  • 4 0
 Even if I was kidnapped and held at gunpoint, I couldn’t do a flip
  • 4 0
 He should enter a contest or two with them skills!!
  • 2 0
 Probably got bored of winning all the time, like Semenuk...
  • 2 0
 don't even know what to call some of the tricks in this edit, straight up silly!
  • 3 0
 Riding aside, There is some cool architecture in the first few scenes
  • 2 0
 this was awesome. incredible riding, fun concept, and extremely well-shot
  • 1 0
 Only we Italians can motivate in this way and with a single word. Minchia!
  • 2 0
 What?? a Quadruple???
  • 1 0
 Sick video! Brawo chlopaki !
  • 1 0
 At first glance I thought he'd signed for Mafia bikes
  • 1 0
 (Rogatikin curses in American-Russian)
  • 1 0
 Video of the year came just a little late...
  • 1 0
 Wow. That was insane!
  • 1 0
 Holy shit.

