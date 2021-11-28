Video: Day & Night Dirt Jumping with Alex Cahill

Words: Saracen Bikes
Ride with Alex Cahill as he hits the dirt and heads into the dark. Professional Dirt Jump rider Alex is usually found with a shovel in hand or trying new tricks at Woburn Bike Park, so we sent a camera team down to spent the day (and night) with him.
We really wanted to create something a bit different with this edit by using the light, darkness and Alex’s awesome array of tricks to create something really unique. We had so much fun shooting this and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it.
We have a four-strong line-up of Amplitude Dirt Jump bikes, made up of the CR2, CR3, AL Team and ALX frameset – the latter of which is seen being piloted by Alex in the video.
A film by Nico Turner
With special thanks to:
Alex Cahill
Woburn Bike Park
The Burn Crew
Matt Jones
Will Brock
Harvey Bearsell
Ben and Bron
