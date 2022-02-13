close
Video: Dean Lucas' Flat Out POV from the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022

Feb 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes2022 Cannonball festival saw us return to the slopes of Thredbo to hold on for dear life for another five and a half minutes in one of the hardest races of the year! Dean Lucas


