close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Dean Lucas' Flat Out POV from the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022
Feb 13, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
2022 Cannonball festival saw us return to the slopes of Thredbo to hold on for dear life for another five and a half minutes in one of the hardest races of the year!
—
Dean Lucas
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Dean Lucas
DH Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
69726 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
58182 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
49944 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
45376 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
40583 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
37260 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
35177 views
Review: Roval Control Carbon Wheels
30659 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007097
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment