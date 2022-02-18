close
Video: Dean Lucas' Course Preview for the Australian National DH Championships
Feb 18, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Take a lap with me down the national champs track here in Maydena!
The track hasn't seen rain in weeks and is the most down out I've even seen it. It's forecast to have rain on the way so it'll be interesting to see how that changes things up.
—
Dean Lucas
Racing and Events
Videos
Dean Lucas
DH Racing
National Championships
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
marianodh21
(5 mins ago)
3:22 thats a big momma on the left!
[Reply]
1
0
aaron5578
(55 mins ago)
Schmicko
[Reply]
1
0
nwfr24
(42 mins ago)
Wow, that's legit ️
[Reply]
