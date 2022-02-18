close
Video: Dean Lucas' Course Preview for the Australian National DH Championships

Feb 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTake a lap with me down the national champs track here in Maydena!

The track hasn't seen rain in weeks and is the most down out I've even seen it. It's forecast to have rain on the way so it'll be interesting to see how that changes things up. Dean Lucas


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Dean Lucas DH Racing National Championships


3 Comments

 3:22 thats a big momma on the left!
 Schmicko
 Wow, that's legit ‍️

