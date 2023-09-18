Watch
Video: Dean Lucas Interviews Riders After Racing at the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
Sep 18, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
I wasn't racing this weekend at the final enduro race in Chatel, France but I did go and catch up with some of the top riders racing round the pits.
Here is what they had to say! Enjoy!
Dean Lucas
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Dean Lucas
EDR Châtel 2023
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,715 articles
