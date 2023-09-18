Video: Dean Lucas Interviews Riders After Racing at the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023

Sep 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesI wasn't racing this weekend at the final enduro race in Chatel, France but I did go and catch up with some of the top riders racing round the pits.

Here is what they had to say! Enjoy! Dean Lucas


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Dean Lucas EDR Châtel 2023 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,715 articles
