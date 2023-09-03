Video: Dean Lucas Interviews Riders & Mechanics After the Junior Race Cancellation

Sep 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesToday has been interesting here in Loudenvielle...

There's a really weird feeling going around after the Juniors race was cancelled due to overnight weather causing apparent safety issues on track.

People had opinions, and I was interested to hear them, so we walked around for a bit to chat with some people if we came across them.

Enjoy what some folk on the ground have to say about the situation! Dean Lucas


3 Comments
  • 1 0
 In Andorra the start hut was looking like it was about to lift off... Race went on. A muddy chute in Loudenville race cancelled. Doesn't make sense to me, surely dabbing your way a muddy section at a slow pace is far safer than 60+kph on a rough dry dusty track?
  • 2 0
 Boysetsfire
  • 1 0
 great job Dean!!!





