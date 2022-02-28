Video: Dean Lucas Races Down Track that Started It All

Even though Beauty doesn’t quite have the length and steepness you will find over in Europe, it does make it up with its technical features that the natural terrain creates.

Along with dirt that feels like ball bearings in the dry, and grassy turns that feel like ice in the wet, this track still has an amazing mixture of conditions that will keep you on your toes and get you ready to battle with the world's best on the World Cup Circuit. — Dean Lucas, SCOTT DH Factory