Video: Dean Lucas Races Down Track that Started It All

Feb 28, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  

Dust, turned to mud, which turns to dust. Welcome to Summer racing in South-Eastern Australia.

SCOTT DH Factory rider, Dean Lucas is back on home turf for the World Cup off-season, and there is no better way to train for flat out racing than, well.. flat out racing.

Jump on board with Dean as he returns to the fabled DH track where it all began at Mt. Beauty for round 2 of the 2022 Victorian DH Series.

Mt. Beauty is a small town nestled in the mountainous High Country of Victoria, Australia. The racetrack here is infamous amongst Aussie downhillers, and also happens to be the very track that launched Dean into his career in mountain biking.

Whip out those camera phones. Donny is on track.

Full squish

Life is too short for boring socks and/or hair

Chasing medals is thirsty work. Dean Lucas 2 from 2 at the 2022 VDHS.

bigquotesEven though Beauty doesn’t quite have the length and steepness you will find over in Europe, it does make it up with its technical features that the natural terrain creates.
Along with dirt that feels like ball bearings in the dry, and grassy turns that feel like ice in the wet, this track still has an amazing mixture of conditions that will keep you on your toes and get you ready to battle with the world's best on the World Cup Circuit.Dean Lucas, SCOTT DH Factory


Photos and video by Riley Matthews Photo and Film

Mt Beauty

Scott Dean Lucas


 Aussie race scene looks sick - good vibes. Dean Lucas vids are the best too...that one he released during the first lock down (UK) was amazeballs.
 blue cotton candy hair now I see...

