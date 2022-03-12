Video: Dean Lucas Previews the Brioude DH Cup Course

Jump on board with me for a lap down the second mini world cup of the year here at Brioude, France.



The track here may only be short with a time around 1:45 but it definitely packs a lot in so you’re sure to get your money’s worth.



With technical loose corners at the top into smoother high-speed flow sections in the middle and to top it all off all-out high speed jumps at the end, this track seems to pack everything you need and want into it.



Really enjoying every lap here and perfect prep behind the clock having all the world cup boys throwing down this weekend.



Excited for finals tomorrow. — Dean Lucas