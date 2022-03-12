close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Dean Lucas Previews the Brioude DH Cup Course

Mar 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJump on board with me for a lap down the second mini world cup of the year here at Brioude, France.

The track here may only be short with a time around 1:45 but it definitely packs a lot in so you’re sure to get your money’s worth.

With technical loose corners at the top into smoother high-speed flow sections in the middle and to top it all off all-out high speed jumps at the end, this track seems to pack everything you need and want into it.

Really enjoying every lap here and perfect prep behind the clock having all the world cup boys throwing down this weekend.

Excited for finals tomorrow. Dean Lucas


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Dean Lucas DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
68436 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
65197 views
Randoms: Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2022
38684 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
38225 views
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
35768 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
34380 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
33707 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
29374 views

24 Comments

  • 9 0
 This looks like a really fun track!
  • 1 0
 Brioude: Pierron family's homeland. Fun must me part of the contract indeed Wink
  • 8 1
 you are not ready :


www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZWgPJia3eg&t=50s&ab_channel=FullAttack
  • 1 0
 Whoever designed that course has a sick sense of humour.
  • 1 0
 Lots of saves for Sunday
  • 3 0
 What about the power meter skeptic? I need to know!
  • 2 0
 1:12... I would definitely hit that tree.
  • 3 1
 This may be the guy who should do red bull course previews. Oh wait...
  • 1 0
 I read somewhere the race is being livestreamed. Anyone know where you can watch it?
  • 2 0
 I don't know yet, but I saw that also on their Facebook page.I was on the side of the track this afternoon fo the training, and there were allready a lot of action !
  • 1 0
 The Sant Andreu de la barca race will also be live streamed tomorrow on the YouTube channel of motoclub Sant Andreu.. gue# i will need two screens
  • 1 0
 @philippec555: If you find out, please let me know. Hoping I can watch it at work!
  • 1 0
 No livestream, sounds like they have some issue...
  • 1 0
 @rismo68: Bummer.
  • 2 0
 @Malky79: they are filming it, but the footage will be released next week for some reason
  • 2 0
 @Mugen: live timing available here : www.yaka-events.com/resultats/2022/brioudedhcup
  • 2 0
 Damn that's a badass track. No wonder the Frenchies bring it so hard. Wow
  • 2 0
 Looks soo much fun
  • 1 0
 Ill be there tomorrow! He He! :-)))
  • 1 0
 So hyped for the upcoming season!!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Looks sick. Are there any streams for race day??
  • 1 0
 It begins!
  • 1 0
 track looks good
  • 1 1
 the mumbler

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009198
Mobile Version of Website