Video: Dean Lucas Ripping at Home on Local DH Tracks
May 21, 2020
by
SCOTT Sports
Dean Lucas finished his first year with Scott in 10th overall in the World Cup. Here is Dean a few months back preparing to back up that result on some of his tracks in Australia.
Videos
Riding Videos
Scott
Dean Lucas
Arhizia
(18 mins ago)
Just awesome, gambler looks good , I’ll be happy with 1/5 of Dean’s speed and a visit to a plastic surgeon to get bigger balls.
[Reply]
2
0
joshleb
(21 mins ago)
Those forks look buttery smooth!
[Reply]
1
0
HLEKTRON
(10 mins ago)
jersey + fork = nice combo...!!!
i don't know about the pants...?!?!?!
[Reply]
1
0
Snapcatcher
(24 mins ago)
Sick
[Reply]
