Video: Dean Lucas Ripping at Home on Local DH Tracks

May 21, 2020
by SCOTT Sports  

Dean Lucas finished his first year with Scott in 10th overall in the World Cup. Here is Dean a few months back preparing to back up that result on some of his tracks in Australia.



4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Just awesome, gambler looks good , I’ll be happy with 1/5 of Dean’s speed and a visit to a plastic surgeon to get bigger balls.
  • 2 0
 Those forks look buttery smooth!
  • 1 0
 jersey + fork = nice combo...!!!

i don't know about the pants...?!?!?!
  • 1 0
 Sick

