Video: Dean Lucas Shares Updates After Serious Crash at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying day at the 2023 Snowshoe Downhill World Cup!



This track is rough and the rocks and roots can decide where you are going on your behalf.

I was having trouble with a section in the morning and then ended up crashing in the same part of the track at the end of practice.



This has been the most insane experience and I can't be more stoked and grateful to be walking and talking. I have never been so scared in my life, not being able to move my body at all caused my head to go all over the place thinking about different possibilities.



I am keen to get home and get some rest, it's going to be a mission to fly back but Gary is coming with me and can help a brother out. This is definitely not how I wanted to finish the season and my career but that's what we are dealing with this time! — Dean Lucas