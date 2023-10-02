Video: Dean Lucas Shares Updates After Serious Crash at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Oct 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Dean Lucas has shared an update after his serious crash during practice at the Snowshoe World Cup last week.

Just before the semi-finals at the last round of the World Cup Dean Lucas hit a tree on the course after losing grip and ended up amongst a group of rocks. Initially, Dean says that he could not feel his arms and legs although after a few minutes feeling did return. Dean was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a spinal hyperextension injury.

We wish Dean all the best with his recovery and it is great to see him back walking and talking.



bigquotesThings went reaaal bad man. Qualifying day at the Snowshoe Downhill World Cup started positive, got real sketchy, real quick. Then turned into the biggest nightmare I have ever found myself in.

I had a bad crash into a tree and stretched my spinal cord pretty decently. I lost all feeling to my whole body for a while there and it got pretty scary....

I've been released from hospital now, and the plan is to make a plan. Then execute said plan to get home and recover.

Big love to everyone that has helped me big or small. & all the support and messages. It means the world. Dean Lucas



bigquotesQualifying day at the 2023 Snowshoe Downhill World Cup!

This track is rough and the rocks and roots can decide where you are going on your behalf.
I was having trouble with a section in the morning and then ended up crashing in the same part of the track at the end of practice.

This has been the most insane experience and I can't be more stoked and grateful to be walking and talking. I have never been so scared in my life, not being able to move my body at all caused my head to go all over the place thinking about different possibilities.

I am keen to get home and get some rest, it's going to be a mission to fly back but Gary is coming with me and can help a brother out. This is definitely not how I wanted to finish the season and my career but that's what we are dealing with this time! Dean Lucas



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Injuries World Cup DH Dean Lucas Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,764 articles
Report
8 Comments
  • 6 0
 So relieved to see these videos. I was on site of the crash. It was a very heavy and scary situation. Proud of the response by the Snowshoe patrol first responders.
  • 2 0
 heal up mate an,d be safe ! you dont need to put your life on the line Smile take care
  • 1 0
 You got this! Stay on plan!
  • 1 0
 f*ck that’s some scary shit. Heal up man
  • 1 0
 No way to begin your retirement from DHing. Shitty luck. All the best.
  • 1 0
 Heal up Dean!! Remember guys - never call last run
  • 1 0
 Heal up dude.
  • 1 0
 Heal up Dino!





