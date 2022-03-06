Video: Dean Lucas Takes a Lap Down One of Australia's Roughest DH Tracks

Take a lap with me down the roughest downhill track in Australia, Mystic DH.



Mystic downhill has become an iconic downhill track with it being racing for the National Championships for several years in the past. The track has slowly but surely gotten rougher over time and is now down to bedrock for more than half of it making it one of the roughest tracks I have ever ridden down.



The run is just under 2km long and takes around 3:30 to get down on a good day.



After all the constant downpours over the last few weeks the track has become a war zone with loose rocks all over the place. With the track being logged in the coming weeks this will be one of the last runs down this iconic track. — Dean Lucas