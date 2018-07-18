Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Dean Lucas' Twist on Gamble Film
Jul 18, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Dean Lucas gets a flight in a helicopter and plays poker in full Aussie tracksuit, before going absolutely flat out on the bike. Check out 'Punter'.
If you haven't already, you can check out Gamble
here
.
@troyleedesigns
@intensecyclesusa
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
Heckler76
(48 mins ago)
Worst. Card. Shuffle. Ever. Great riding though!
[Reply]
+ 3
Mountainbob
(1 hours ago)
Good watch - would recommend 10/10!
PS: Super chill song choice!!
[Reply]
+ 1
fumetsu
(17 mins ago)
Yesssssss
[Reply]
