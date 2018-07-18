VIDEOS

Video: Dean Lucas' Twist on Gamble Film

Jul 18, 2018
by Sarah Moore  


Dean Lucas gets a flight in a helicopter and plays poker in full Aussie tracksuit, before going absolutely flat out on the bike. Check out 'Punter'.

If you haven't already, you can check out Gamble here.


MENTIONS: @troyleedesigns @intensecyclesusa


3 Comments

  • + 5
 Worst. Card. Shuffle. Ever. Great riding though!
  • + 3
 Good watch - would recommend 10/10!

PS: Super chill song choice!!
  • + 1
 Yesssssss

