Video: Dean Lucas, Wyn & Ed Masters Discuss the Junior Race Cancellation, State of Downhill & More

Join us as we chat all things downhill and how it's dying from here in Loudenvielle where the juniors race has been completely cancelled due to mud....



We are getting a bit stuck in a negative pattern with some of this reporting from the World Cups this year but it would seem there's some spicy things to keep talking about.



We dive into the state of Downhill with the Masters Brothers as well as having the Number 1 qualifier and now technically World Cup Loudenvielle Junior winner, Ryan Pinkerton jump in. Followed by an absolute OG of the game Flo Payet who gives his take on wet races as he has seen and been a part of some of the most memorable races in the sports history. (Which were wet).



Hope you enjoy, sorry for the negativity! We are just concerned for the sport, sue us. — Dean Lucas