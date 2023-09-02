Video: Dean Lucas, Wyn & Ed Masters Discuss the Junior Race Cancellation, State of Downhill & More

Join us as we chat all things downhill and how it's dying from here in Loudenvielle where the juniors race has been completely cancelled due to mud....
We are getting a bit stuck in a negative pattern with some of this reporting from the World Cups this year but it would seem there's some spicy things to keep talking about.
We dive into the state of Downhill with the Masters Brothers as well as having the Number 1 qualifier and now technically World Cup Loudenvielle Junior winner, Ryan Pinkerton jump in. Followed by an absolute OG of the game Flo Payet who gives his take on wet races as he has seen and been a part of some of the most memorable races in the sports history. (Which were wet).
Hope you enjoy, sorry for the negativity! We are just concerned for the sport, sue us.— Dean Lucas
And please Redbull, make a good alternative race series and Discovery/ESO/UCI can finally f*ck off
Did spectators have to pay? Could you pay on the gate? And what is the refund policy?
Being completely skeptical but announcing changes or possible cancellations in a timely manner may have seen a reduction in spectators and a loss of €.
No proof of this just my suspicious mind
Nah, clearly the wrong choice. Nothing in the world will convince me this was the right decision.
They don't seem to really investigate into what is actually causing risk, same in roadcycling, they ban resting your arms on the handlebar, but then do a bad job closing and securing the roads and mass crashes happen..