Video: Dean Lucas, Wyn & Ed Masters Discuss the Junior Race Cancellation, State of Downhill & More

Sep 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin us as we chat all things downhill and how it's dying from here in Loudenvielle where the juniors race has been completely cancelled due to mud....

We are getting a bit stuck in a negative pattern with some of this reporting from the World Cups this year but it would seem there's some spicy things to keep talking about.

We dive into the state of Downhill with the Masters Brothers as well as having the Number 1 qualifier and now technically World Cup Loudenvielle Junior winner, Ryan Pinkerton jump in. Followed by an absolute OG of the game Flo Payet who gives his take on wet races as he has seen and been a part of some of the most memorable races in the sports history. (Which were wet).

Hope you enjoy, sorry for the negativity! We are just concerned for the sport, sue us. Dean Lucas


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Dean Lucas Ed Masters Wyn Masters Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,649 articles
Report
24 Comments
  • 21 0
 Thanks guys for stepping up and also bringing this out super quick . Lets stay critical , and provide constructive opinions for the sport.
  • 20 0
 We need more people like these guys!
And please Redbull, make a good alternative race series and Discovery/ESO/UCI can finally f*ck off
  • 11 0
 I think going behind a paywall has killed the sport, personally I’ve watched the DH for years. This year is not the same.
  • 7 0
 I think not showing the conditions on a video or even a couple of pictures when announcing a cancellation online doesn't help. If the track was a river then fair enough but a bit of mud shouldn't cancel the racing!
  • 4 1
 A World Cup DH race should never be cancelled. What a joke, cancelling at MTB race because of adverse weather? What sport do these friggen idiots think they bought into? F this. Its almost as ridiculous as all the people on Pinkbike who think cancelling a World Cup DH race because of weather is completely fine.
  • 6 0
 I'd love to see someone dethrone UCI as the top level of DH racing... I know that would (probably)never happen but I can dream, can't I?!?
  • 1 0
 Let's start a petition to leave UCI
  • 5 1
 Digging a bigger pit hole for themselves, one thing is listening to the fans, but when the riders speak up they need to listen. True what Ed said about enduro too, i used to love watching it but it seems to be none-existent now, if it wasn’t for the pros YouTube channels I probably wouldn’t even follow it. ( understandable that DH on the same weekend was always going to take the limelight )
  • 6 0
 Glad to see this frank conversation happening from people who's opinions are highly regarded
  • 5 0
 "unrideable track"

www.instagram.com/reel/CwsDMWKMvTk/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D
  • 1 0
 Well that ... um ... makes no sense
  • 5 0
 Has anyone seen Chris Ball since this fiasco started?
  • 2 0
 He's still in counselling from the "Ask me anything" debacle.
  • 1 0
 Still intrigued why they wanted to keep the schedule changes secret.

Did spectators have to pay? Could you pay on the gate? And what is the refund policy?

Being completely skeptical but announcing changes or possible cancellations in a timely manner may have seen a reduction in spectators and a loss of €.

No proof of this just my suspicious mind
  • 2 0
 I wish they would follow the suggestion of canceling the Elite semi and instead have the Juniors race followed by the Elite race.
  • 3 0
 Bring on the Liv race series.
  • 1 0
 Maybe, just maybe, the access roads are washed out and the track is fine. Which is still bad planning.
  • 4 7
 I'm going to say that the UCI may have made the right choices in hindsight. We're always talking about rider safety and maybe going forward, this should set a precedent on dangerous conditions especially for the juniors. The pro class....should be up to the risers to decide.
  • 6 0
 www.instagram.com/reel/CwsDMWKMvTk/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D

Nah, clearly the wrong choice. Nothing in the world will convince me this was the right decision.
  • 5 0
 My issue is that the UCI is perfectly willing to make race courses with extremely fast average speeds the wholes season, but then cancels for "safety" in mud which is going to be raced at much slower speed. I guess seeing a lot of crashes does look dangerous to the general public (and there will be a lot of smaller injuries, don't get me wrong), but what is actually going to lead to actually life altering/threatening crashes is going fast.
They don't seem to really investigate into what is actually causing risk, same in roadcycling, they ban resting your arms on the handlebar, but then do a bad job closing and securing the roads and mass crashes happen..
  • 5 0
 The problem is that in cancelling this event for rider safety, they’re being hypocritical, because last week’s track was arguably much higher risk given that it’s such a high speed track, and the higher speed the higher risk. A wet Loudenvielle is probably quite a slow track, and in the case that a crash happens, it’s pretty well set up to minimise the impact (tree pads, netting, plus you slide on mud). When you compare it to champery 07, it looks like a very safe track. The key is making sure that it’s the riders who make the decision in situations like this, because it’s ultimately their jobs, careers, and incomes that are on the line
  • 4 0
 Many reports that the kids wanted to race, and could have raced safely. They based their judgement on the first practice run, where many juniors weren't using the correct tires and hadn't had any previous wet practice. After the first practice runs the riders know where they need to manage speed and slow down, where slower paces drastically reduce the chances of injury. It would be far less risky than most of the dry, super high speed races.
  • 2 1
 F- off with this nonsense. You never cancel a World Cup DH race. Is this proof the UCI is run by gaper PB members? What a shame.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: I think in extreme circumstances you can cancel a race, but this isn't one of those occasions. I've raced in conditions much worse than this on tracks as steep, someone has dropped the ball big time here.





