Video: Dean Tennant Rides Vancouver Island's Newest Bike Park

May 28, 2022
by NOBL Wheels  

NOBL ambassador and Langford Gravity Zone project manager Dean Tennant gives us a masterclass on how to ride Vancouver Island's newest bike park.

Rider: Dean Tennant
Wheels: NOBL TR37s

#NOBLwheels

Regions in Article
Langford Gravity Zone

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nobl Dean Tennant


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
139278 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
122290 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
61096 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
48765 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
48665 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
46525 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
41438 views
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
39211 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Very cool, raw terrain for a bike park. Wish the clip was longer!
  • 2 0
 More DT please. His Higher Calling videos are still a couple of my faves.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008167
Mobile Version of Website