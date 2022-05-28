Watch
Video: Dean Tennant Rides Vancouver Island's Newest Bike Park
May 28, 2022
NOBL Wheels
NOBL ambassador and Langford Gravity Zone project manager Dean Tennant gives us a masterclass on how to ride Vancouver Island's newest bike park.
Rider: Dean Tennant
Wheels: NOBL TR37s
#NOBLwheels
Regions in Article
Langford Gravity Zone
Videos
Riding Videos
Nobl
Dean Tennant
2 Comments
2
techride
(38 mins ago)
Very cool, raw terrain for a bike park. Wish the clip was longer!
2
Flizz
(34 mins ago)
More DT please. His Higher Calling videos are still a couple of my faves.
