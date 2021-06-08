Video: Dean Tennant Shreds Mount Prevost

When NOBL made the move to Vancouver Island last year, we knew we had to connect with Dean Tennant. His video edits inspired a whole generation of riders here in BC and beyond (and still do). To welcome him to the NOBL family, there was no other option but to film him at Mt. Prevost, a place synonymous with his riding and free-racing style. Enjoy 2 minutes of Dean doing what he does best!
Rider: @deantennantdh
Wheels: NOBL TR37 w/ Industry Nine Hydras
Video: Max McCulloch
Sound Design: Chris Arrudanoblwheels.com
