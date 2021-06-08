Video: Dean Tennant Shreds Mount Prevost

Jun 8, 2021
by NOBL Wheels  

When NOBL made the move to Vancouver Island last year, we knew we had to connect with Dean Tennant. His video edits inspired a whole generation of riders here in BC and beyond (and still do). To welcome him to the NOBL family, there was no other option but to film him at Mt. Prevost, a place synonymous with his riding and free-racing style. Enjoy 2 minutes of Dean doing what he does best!

Welcome to the team Dean

Rider: @deantennantdh
Wheels: NOBL TR37 w/ Industry Nine Hydras
Video: Max McCulloch
Sound Design: Chris Arruda

noblwheels.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nobl


10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Rad one Dean! You and Max crushed it.
  • 2 1
 Killer work Salute Can't wait to get back to the island!
  • 1 0
 I WISH I HAD A COMPANY AS A USER NAME
  • 2 0
 Dean shredded the hell out of that trail. Nice video, love hearing the bike!
  • 2 0
 great shots, dope riding
  • 1 0
 Dean Tennant has made some of the best videos on PB
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah. That drop at the end is gorgeous. Fack yeah
  • 1 0
 always a good day when Dean Tennant video drops
  • 1 0
 Those hubs tho..
  • 1 0
 Agree w/ DaSilva!

Post a Comment



