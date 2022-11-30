Video: Graham Agassiz Ticks Off a Massive Descent in 'Decade'

Nov 30, 2022
by SRAM  


Decade
featuring
Graham Agassiz

Some people are better than others at spotting potential, and an even fewer number can bring those dreams to life. It takes a brilliant mind to gaze into the future and see what’s coming, and Graham Agassiz can see for miles.




Graham grew up in Kamloops, British Columbia, a hub of freeride mountain biking. The surrounding landscapes have inspired riders’ minds for generations, manipulating their minds to recognize the potential in the natural terrain.


A decade ago, Graham first noticed the chute out of his truck window while on his way elsewhere. At this point, his skills on a bike had given him a professional athlete career and taken him around the globe travelling all over competing, filming, and exploring new terrain – all of which were well within the pocket of his comfort zone. He was at the forefront of a new guard of competition, equipped with both slopestyle and big mountain skillsets and although his job called him to the contests and exotic film shoots, the backcountry lines of B.C. called to his soul.

When trying to make sense of his own aspirations, Graham’s often found himself inspired by his friend and mentor, Mason Mashon. Mason’s a few years older than Graham, and over the years has helped him to realize and understand the idea challenging the impossible. So, when Graham spotted the chute from the highway that day 10 years ago, he brought the idea of riding it to Mason who he knew could help bring the idea to life.



Good news travels fast, and with the excitement of a new mystery chute circulating throughout the B.C. mountain bike community, both assembling a crew and starting the build happened more easily than expected. However, after a few initial days of scouting and trail work, they had bitten off more than they could chew and had to pull out of the project leaving the line left unrideable.




The initial dig went well but it also wasn’t meant to be - at least, not yet. Plagued with injuries, scheduling conflicts, and competitions, it would take several years to return to the chute. As the time went on, Graham’s draw to the project grew stronger. And it wasn’t just his desire to be there, but more so his desire to not be where he was. The demands of contests like Rampage are real, forcing rigidity and structure on the self-expressive nature of freeride. There’s of course room for creativity, but only so long as it fits into the week of building, and you have control over your line. The contest is baked with anxiety, compromise, and stress, which didn’t allow for the freedom Graham sought.





Four years after first putting tools to the line, the time was finally right to head back into the chute. With Rampage out of the picture, Graham was free to dedicate his mind and immerse himself in the project. With a basecamp established, the gang once again came together to move thousands of pounds of shale, logs, rocks, and dirt. Swapping old stories while simultaneously creating new ones, everyone knew they were in the right place despite the discomfort.


Going into this, the crew knew that some comforts would be left at home - but Graham made sure that didn’t mean meals. Over the years, he’d taken up hunting and fishing to further connect with and understand the outdoors, and he’d brought along Chinook salmon, mule deer, and the last bit of moose from the previous hunting season. Graham and Mason teamed up to make delicious meals each night, providing for the body as well as the mind with their knack for backcountry cooking. Roasting game meat over a fire of juniper on the grill (“Grizellda”) and utilizing a large Dutch oven (“the Dutchess”), game meat and fresh vegetables were prepared daily. Grizellda and the Dutchess were a duo that everyone was glad to see at the end of each day.


As the dig days dragged on, the added complexities of frost and snow were wearing everyone down. With only a few hours of direct sun and a fire in the evening to maintain each one’s life force, an exit was established out of the chute and in the most substantial digging effort yet. Finishing with a massive bench and catch berm to control exit speed meant one thing: the next morning, the chute would be ridden.






10 years raged by in one minute and nine seconds. Fear, anticipation, and satisfaction came together in one wild ride. Every win deserves a victory lap, so Graham opted for a second lap down the chute to add in the flair he’s become so well-known for. When he first spotted the line, he knew it was where he wanted to be, even if it didn’t make sense in the moment. That belief and self-confidence is what’s carried him through the years, through his career, and down this chute.


After Graham’s final lap, the crew met at the bottom to celebrate. Everyone had seen what he’d accomplished, and after working independently to capture the moment, the camaraderie was electric. By chance, two old friends happened to be driving the road to catch the action firsthand, and for something that had been kept secret so long, there were no two better pals to witness it. This further fueled the flames of victory and as the chapter of the chute came to a close, Graham’s mind was stirring with his next big adventure, becoming a father.



Photos by Mason Mashon & words by Peter Matthews

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos SRAM Graham Agassiz


75 Comments

  • 77 2
 He could win an Orbea sponsorship with those pictures.
  • 42 0
 But does he have the full package ?
  • 18 4
 @Ricolaburle: I think it's fair to say that Aggy has a full package.
  • 14 4
 @L0rdTom: but does he have a bmx background?
  • 1 13
flag Durtwrx (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Your mum has BMX background
Big monster xrotch@twonsarelli:
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli: yes. He actually raced bmx when he was a kid.
  • 49 0
 This gives off epic vibes of bikes, digging and beer. Makes me want to dig, ride and drink beer.
  • 11 27
flag theteaser (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 you call that beer what they are drinking?
  • 1 2
 @theteaser: I think you mean ‘that’ they are drinking
  • 3 0
 @theteaser: Yellow beer has its place
  • 2 0
 It makes me to exactly feel the same, except pr the dig and ride part.
  • 2 10
flag theteaser (23 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Old Milwaukee, Pilsner... I'd rather not have a beer than one of those
  • 2 1
 @woofer2609: A place... in the fridge where it sits waiting for some indiscriminate Cretin. Basically taking up space for the darkest of beer.
  • 3 1
 @Eatsdirt: oh, I'll crush anything darker than night first, but I'm done with most IPA's. Ill take a Sneaky Weasel, which is more like beer flavored soda pop anyday over a Hazy IPA. Hops are an irritant in large amounts. I wish brown and black beers were as prevalent as the yellow swill. I usually brew myself, and the odd thing is that dark beers are no more expensive to brew, but seem to command a premium in retail.
  • 1 1
 @theteaser: ...you say that now. Some its a case of any port in a storm.
  • 2 0
 @woofer2609: I'm very much over IPAs as well. I think that when you can't mask the mediocrity of your beer with too many hops, you have to actually put effort and time into making a good beer, hence the price.
  • 32 0
 This is the vibe that biking has been missing for a while. Ahhh you’re a legend.
  • 2 0
 The definition of stoke.
  • 21 3
 and he did it with sram brakes
  • 10 1
 Spare tire-check Jerry can with gas-check Jumper cables-check Solid Axle for potential axle swap-check
  • 1 1
 Probably to keep the back end of the truck planted so the bikes don't bounce around as much ?
  • 5 0
 @Planet-26: or possibly picking up discarded rubbish that people have a tendency of loosing in the woods some how?
  • 1 0
 @Planet-26: No, its for finding dead bodies
  • 1 0
 Random waggy D44?
  • 9 0
 We need more Aggy!! Sick video and incredible line
  • 8 0
 Should be upgraded to MUST WATCH status.
  • 8 0
 big ass water bottle
  • 6 0
 Unfortunately this descent didn't officially count due to the presence of a film crew.
  • 2 0
 Yeah its not very Core
  • 7 1
 To me that was more freeride than rampage ?
  • 6 0
 Best thing I've seen in a while
  • 3 0
 I remember seeing that line back in 2017 when they first tuned it up. Knew it had to be Aggy. The scale and steepness of that line cannot be shown in video. proper big mtn shit!!
  • 1 0
 Wonderful,beautiful,magnificent,mountain bike is getting fun again to watch ,congratulations. This is almost in the old days when using v-brakes on some steep trails ,brakes on and the bike still going :-)))) ,it saved some real bad crashes comparing it when disk brakes came ,brakes on and the front wheel off :-)))),thanks for the video ,made my day
  • 1 0
 How did I miss this video?!?! Wow Aggy you are inspiring, such an amazing video and chill vibe. Thanks for getting me pumped this morning. Fantastic video and story. This is exactly the kind of riding, you on a much larger scale, that me and my friends love where I live. Our shoots are much shorter but I can only imagine how you feel at the bottom. You summed it up, “this is living”!!!

I don’t know you but I love you man!
  • 3 0
 Super sick. What a rush. Those berms and that line is not long for this world...
  • 4 0
 The log cabin wrap on the RV is rad
  • 3 0
 Some serious old-school freeride vibes here - love it! Invite Brett Tippie and do a train run down there Wink
  • 2 0
 Man what a refreshing video!! guys like aggy are the real deal in big mountain freeride. reminds me of the new world disorder days
  • 1 0
 Still feel like he's got some unfinished business at Rampage, but if he doesn't want to do it he doesn't want to do it. Can't blame him for that... That podium always had his name written all over it.
  • 3 0
 Missed watching you ride pal. So happy to see this.
  • 3 0
 Should be upgraded to MUST WATCH! This is the REAL FreeRiding!
  • 2 0
 absolutely insane. extremely well produced this is what mountain biking should be
  • 2 0
 Aggy has always been one of the OGs with free riding and style. always one of my fav riders to watch
  • 3 0
 The photo under the log!
  • 3 0
 fuck, now im hungry
  • 2 0
 What is this anckle brace, any idea? I am looking something like this
  • 1 0
 Space brace is a popular one.
  • 2 0
 SpaceBrace
  • 1 0
 awesome , trying to figure out the area , savona ,deadman creek , criss creek ,greenstone ?
  • 4 0
 Shhhh
  • 1 0
 growing up around those parts, the topography doesn't match. marble canyon or near lilllooet maybe?
  • 1 1
 Was I the only one expecting the little Trailforks ad/trail-name overlayed on the video when he dropped in?

Looks like a fun trail.
  • 2 0
 Rumour has is Aggy is just summertime version of Crazy Karl
  • 1 0
 Most on point comparison I've ever heard. hahaha
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah, this is the content we need.
  • 1 0
 Epic story and journey of an edit, can we have more stuff like this please?
  • 2 0
 Solid article! Peter for president.
  • 2 0
 Gotta be a skid world record in that too?
  • 1 0
 the amount of time that his rear wheel was fully locked up was WILD
  • 1 0
 Yeti cooler might cost more than that truck.
  • 3 2
 Does watching this make me more \m/core\m/ or less?
  • 2 0
 RAD guys!
  • 1 0
 Congrats Aggy! Always a favorite rider and always a solid doode.
  • 2 0
 wet screams 100%
  • 1 0
 That Dana 60 in the back of the truck tho... where is that heading? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 toss a barspin
  • 1 0
 ride don't slide

/s
  • 1 0
 World's biggest loamer.
  • 1 2
 Sorry but who’s next :-)))
Below threshold threads are hidden





