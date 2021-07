With race runs getting closer and closer, the time has come for the riders to roll up their sleeves & start decoding this year's Red Bull Hardline course one feature at a time. From old yet refreshed, sections to completely new gaps, by race day you better memorize every inch of the track if you are planning to hit it flat out. Enjoy the daily update presented to you by BFGoodrich on the rims and Reece Wilson on the mic. — Red Bull Bike