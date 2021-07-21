Video: Decoding The Best Mountain Biking Body Position - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 3

HOW TO BIKE



EPISODE 3



We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Santa Cruz Bicycles, Deity and POC who supported this project.











Eyes up, elbows out, knees slightly bent. You've heard it all before. But what does that all really mean and is it all necessary? Ben Cathro breaks down body position and explains how he came up with his very own philosophy: The Boss Stance.0:00 - Intro2:15 - Eyes Up2:34 - Elbows Out3:12 - Knees Bent4:21 - Heels Down5:19 - Weight Centered7:06 - Advanced Weight Distribution