Video: Decoding The Best Mountain Biking Body Position - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 3

HOW TO BIKE
EPISODE 3
Eyes up, elbows out, knees slightly bent. You've heard it all before. But what does that all really mean and is it all necessary? Ben Cathro breaks down body position and explains how he came up with his very own philosophy: The Boss Stance.
0:00 - Intro
2:15 - Eyes Up
2:34 - Elbows Out
3:12 - Knees Bent
4:21 - Heels Down
5:19 - Weight Centered
7:06 - Advanced Weight Distribution
16 Comments
I didn't realise this until I started videoing myself practicing and once I did I spent six months stretching twice a day and doing some of Lee Likes Bikes hip hinge strength moves (from the recent Joy of Bike YT vids) and generally working on my hamstring flexibility.
Nothing has made more of a difference to my riding than doing that, suddenly I can get my weight back far enough for manuals easily, stay centred in the bike properly and my heals drop naturally now, rather than being something I have to concentrate on doing. I really can't recommend working on your hip hinging enough if you don't already have that flexibility. It felt like the missing foundational step to so many of the skills to me.
Once you're aware of it you can instantly spot the good riders, they all have that great flat back riding position.
Now im just waiting for a video on how to carry speed through berms (i.e. how to trust the berms and the bike).
How would you improve - Given the resources you have that we all dont have ?
Are you disappointed with 15th in a Brit only competition?
BTW
Haas = Intense Factory Racing
Post a Comment