Video: Decoding The Best Mountain Biking Body Position - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 3

Jul 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


HOW TO BIKE

EPISODE 3



Eyes up, elbows out, knees slightly bent. You've heard it all before. But what does that all really mean and is it all necessary? Ben Cathro breaks down body position and explains how he came up with his very own philosophy: The Boss Stance.

0:00 - Intro
2:15 - Eyes Up
2:34 - Elbows Out
3:12 - Knees Bent
4:21 - Heels Down
5:19 - Weight Centered
7:06 - Advanced Weight Distribution


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Santa Cruz Bicycles, Deity and POC who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos How To Bike Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro Sponsored


16 Comments

  • 4 0
 If you're a desk jockey like me then you'll probably find you can't get into that beautiful flat back, neutral spine position Ben has in the videos. Instead when you're on the bike you'll look like a cat that just saw a snake.. or at least I did.

I didn't realise this until I started videoing myself practicing and once I did I spent six months stretching twice a day and doing some of Lee Likes Bikes hip hinge strength moves (from the recent Joy of Bike YT vids) and generally working on my hamstring flexibility.

Nothing has made more of a difference to my riding than doing that, suddenly I can get my weight back far enough for manuals easily, stay centred in the bike properly and my heals drop naturally now, rather than being something I have to concentrate on doing. I really can't recommend working on your hip hinging enough if you don't already have that flexibility. It felt like the missing foundational step to so many of the skills to me.

Once you're aware of it you can instantly spot the good riders, they all have that great flat back riding position.
  • 1 0
 Great video. Was getting ready to ask about how much elbow bend, but it was answered at the 2:57 mark. On a ride last weekend i was playing around with body position on a flow trail. At some point I was in “attack” position and there was a section of trail where i felt like i was running out of range to absorb impacts and undulations. Switched to more extended which made my center of gravity feel pretty high. I did feel like it helped me look further down the trail though. Started to settle into a slightly lower position and that seemed to be the best.

Now im just waiting for a video on how to carry speed through berms (i.e. how to trust the berms and the bike).
  • 1 0
 I'm interested in the berms bit too - I'm trying to work out where to pump in 180 berms to generate speed, I just can't get it to happen!
  • 1 0
 @Woody25: youtu.be/ldVNB2QUQho
  • 1 0
 It took me a long time to transfer body position from rigid frame 26" to full suspension 26". Now it's taking an equal learning curve moving from FS 26" (with steep 71.5 HTA) to modern geo Trail. They all handle quite differently on the mountain.
  • 1 0
 I had been working on staying more centered and neutral on the bike. Then I went off a drop with a much flatter landing than I thought. Totally stuffed the front wheel, went OTB and broke my collar bone. Ever since then, I've had a mental block about staying centered and find myself over the back wheel way too much; just too afraid about going over the bars again. The sad part is, it causes even more crashes!
  • 1 0
 I know I'm in over my head when I feel the passenger position creeping up on me. I think some of this is mental too. Like if I'm having a less confident day today and just face planted yesterday, it for sure hurts my ability to hold a good shape on the bike.
  • 1 0
 Ben, great video. Appreciate your version of realitySmile If you are there, Any reason you didn't touch on hip hinge and row/anti row? Has Lee trademarked that like the Boss Stance?
  • 1 1
 Hey Ben who do you get coaching from?
How would you improve - Given the resources you have that we all dont have ?

Are you disappointed with 15th in a Brit only competition?
  • 2 0
 I do the boss stance every morning after a cup of coffee.
  • 4 0
 Squatty potty- the #1 way to #2.
  • 2 2
 Bontrager wants to sue because Jeff Lanosky already says “Be a boss”.
  • 1 0
 Boss stance and chill?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



