Video: Decoding the Cool Factor - What Sets Certain MTB Brands Apart from the Rest? | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 10

Jun 29, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Max, Christina, and I talk about gearboxes, the racing that we love, and the most desirable brands. Plus, they try and fail to convince me that slopestyle isn't tedious.

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Companies who’s senior bods actually listen to the younger generations, you know, the ones that actually ride the bikes more than once a week.
  • 1 0
 The company with the most engineering graduates in the marketing department. And vice-versa.
  • 1 1
 Highest quality bullshit... That's the differentiating factor.





