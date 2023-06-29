Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Decoding the Cool Factor - What Sets Certain MTB Brands Apart from the Rest? | Pinkbike Magazine Show Ep. 10
Jun 29, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
Max, Christina, and I talk about gearboxes, the racing that we love, and the most desirable brands. Plus, they try and fail to convince me that slopestyle isn't tedious.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Magazine Show
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup 2023
66951 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
59166 views
First Ride: Ibis HD6 - Mixed Wheels & More Travel
56245 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB135
48493 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 3
44389 views
Video: Actual Weights of Pro Enduro Bikes with Ed Masters
41567 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023
33913 views
Ed's Day 2 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
33807 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
kipvr
(3 mins ago)
Companies who’s senior bods actually listen to the younger generations, you know, the ones that actually ride the bikes more than once a week.
[Reply]
1
0
singletrackslayer
(9 mins ago)
The company with the most engineering graduates in the marketing department. And vice-versa.
[Reply]
1
1
phutphutend
(12 mins ago)
Highest quality bullshit... That's the differentiating factor.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Friend Finder
Users Online
Product
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044781
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments