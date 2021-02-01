Video: Decoding Mountain Bike Tire Hot Patches - The Explainer

THE EXPLAINER



Decoding Mountain Bike Tire Hot Patches

Modern mountain bike tires offer up impressive amounts of traction and control by using the latest in compounds, casings, and construction. But they can also be pretty damn confusing. I mean, what the heck is a TPI, how come they’re never the width they say they are, and what’s with all those made-up words on the side?Today on the Explainer, we’re gonna decipher tire hot patches so you know what all that gibberish actually means. And to do that, I’ve got a Maxxis Minion DHF, one of the most widely used tires out there, and a tire that shares many of its funny words with other Maxxis rubber. All the other tire brands also have lots of made-up names for their technology, but they’re generally all working with the same variables. So while I’m talking about Maxxis today, you can apply some of this info to other brands as well.