Video: Decoding Mountain Bike Tire Hot Patches - The Explainer

Feb 1, 2021
by Mike Levy  


THE EXPLAINER

Decoding Mountain Bike Tire Hot Patches



Modern mountain bike tires offer up impressive amounts of traction and control by using the latest in compounds, casings, and construction. But they can also be pretty damn confusing. I mean, what the heck is a TPI, how come they’re never the width they say they are, and what’s with all those made-up words on the side?

Today on the Explainer, we’re gonna decipher tire hot patches so you know what all that gibberish actually means. And to do that, I’ve got a Maxxis Minion DHF, one of the most widely used tires out there, and a tire that shares many of its funny words with other Maxxis rubber. All the other tire brands also have lots of made-up names for their technology, but they’re generally all working with the same variables. So while I’m talking about Maxxis today, you can apply some of this info to other brands as well.


12 Comments

  • 14 0
 is it too late for a Camera nomination? www.pinkbike.com/photo/20076930
  • 1 0
 yesss perfect
  • 6 0
 Patches, we don’t need no stinkin patches
  • 1 0
 You're all idiots for spending so much money on those expensive tyres. I've just started wrapping my rim with hundreds of elastic bands. And for grip in the last couple of layers I'm wedging in thumb tacks. No chance of any punctures. Who's the genius now?
  • 6 2
 Had a hot patch once.....hurt to piss for weeks.
  • 2 0
 All ways use a good rubber.
  • 1 0
 and why doesnt maxxis just make all their mtb tires' logo white or same color so they can match!?
  • 1 0
 So that you have to buy the other one.
  • 2 0
 "First debuted as a downhill tire back in the early 1900's..."
  • 2 3
 Correction: The "F" in DHF stands for freeride. The "R" in DHR stands for race.
  • 2 0
 Errr, no. The F stands for Farthing so you know it'll fit alongside your penny, and the R stands for Recumbent.
  • 1 0
 No stop spreading this dumb rumour

