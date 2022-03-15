close
Video: Deep in the Dark Woods on Mount Fromme in 'Eau de Shore'

Mar 15, 2022
by RideWrap HQ  

Riding: Eric Lawrenuk
Photo/Video: Graeme Meiklejohn


Vancouver’s North Shore mountains are home to some of the world’s best mountain bike trails. Three riding areas: Seymour, Fromme, and Cypress, each deliver a unique take on the steep terrain offered up by the southern tip of the Coast Mountain Range. Each has a defined style of trails, brought to life by the builders and riders that call that terrain home. However, they all share the same steep, deep, and wet geographic landscape that culminates the essence of Vancouver’s North Shore. A distinct aroma rises from the decomposing cedar logs, duff, loam, and moss to create a damp, musty yet sweet smell. When this aroma hits your nostrils as you pedal to the top of a trail or get out of the shuttle truck, it triggers memories of rides past and invigorates your body before dropping into the next steep technical descent.

This smell is the EAU DE SHORE.

This three-part video series captures the essence of riding in each of these zones and is inspired in equal parts by the photographic styles of Sterling Lorence and the unique atmosphere surrounding each mountain.

bigquotesLorny (Lawrenuk) and I grew up on The Shore riding bikes together, and one thing that is inherently linked, for us, to the look and feel of riding on the North Shore mountains is the photographs of Sterling Lorence. Those images are as connected to our version of The Shore as any of the trails on those mountains. So, it only felt right to try and shoot these pieces in a style inspired by those images and Sterling’s continued work on The Shore.Graeme Meiklejohn



Posted In:
Videos Ridewrap Eric Lawrenuk


